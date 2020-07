Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Modern open concept duplex townhouse with private backyard & garage parking for 2 cars. Modern design and decorator finishes can be found throughout this sprawling 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home. The custom kitchen has dark wood cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances and breakfast bar ­all open to the enormous living/dining rooms. All rooms are flooded with natural light. The master bedroom is complete with dual closets, chic en­suite and sliding doors opening on to a private balcony. Lower level offers space for another living area with 1/2 bath & access to backyard. In­ unit washer/dryer closet as well as a sizable walk­-in pantry offer abundant storage possibilities. Private yard and garage parking for 2 cars. Only a few short blocks to the NJ Transit Garfield Avenue Light Rail stop makes commuting effortless. Available August 15th. Pets considered.