1 GREENE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill valet service

Prime, Historic Paulus Hook location on the waterfront! Are you a busy commuter who is looking for value and convenience? Then, you will adore this superb, converted Studio that lives and feels like a 1 bedroom while providing all the comfort you are seeking. Perfectly designed floor plan with separation of wall to accommodate sleeping area PLUS bonus home office. Open living/dining area w/ white galley kitchen, ample cabinetry, D/W and hardwood floors. Walk-in landing with large closet. Rent includes heat and valet parking, building amenities include security, exercise room, pool, barbecue area, sky lounge with magnificent NYC and Hudson River views. Mere minutes to PATH, Ferry, Light Rail, Citibikes, Hudson Waterfront Walkway, restaurants, cafes & shops. No pets.