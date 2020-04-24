All apartments in Jersey City
Jersey City, NJ
1 GREENE ST
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:39 AM

1 GREENE ST

1 Greene Street · (201) 795-5200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Greene Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$2,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
valet service
Prime, Historic Paulus Hook location on the waterfront! Are you a busy commuter who is looking for value and convenience? Then, you will adore this superb, converted Studio that lives and feels like a 1 bedroom while providing all the comfort you are seeking. Perfectly designed floor plan with separation of wall to accommodate sleeping area PLUS bonus home office. Open living/dining area w/ white galley kitchen, ample cabinetry, D/W and hardwood floors. Walk-in landing with large closet. Rent includes heat and valet parking, building amenities include security, exercise room, pool, barbecue area, sky lounge with magnificent NYC and Hudson River views. Mere minutes to PATH, Ferry, Light Rail, Citibikes, Hudson Waterfront Walkway, restaurants, cafes & shops. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 GREENE ST have any available units?
1 GREENE ST has a unit available for $2,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 GREENE ST have?
Some of 1 GREENE ST's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 GREENE ST currently offering any rent specials?
1 GREENE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 GREENE ST pet-friendly?
No, 1 GREENE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 1 GREENE ST offer parking?
Yes, 1 GREENE ST does offer parking.
Does 1 GREENE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 GREENE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 GREENE ST have a pool?
Yes, 1 GREENE ST has a pool.
Does 1 GREENE ST have accessible units?
No, 1 GREENE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1 GREENE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 GREENE ST has units with dishwashers.
