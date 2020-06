Amenities

NO BROKER FEE! Heat and Hot Water Included. Gorgeous and recently renovated 1 Bedroom apartment with condo finishes located in a perfect Uptown location on Willow Street. Gorgeous kitchen with dishwasher, gas oven and granite counters that create lovely breakfast bar that opens up to a large living space. Other features include exposed brick throughout, plenty of closing space and filled with natural sunlight. Washer / Dryer in the basement.