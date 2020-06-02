83 MONROE ST

Amenities
Pride of ownership is evident in this lovely, impeccably maintained 3 Bedroom with Den used the third bedroom, bathed in ambient sunlight. Gleaming hardwood floors, generously proportioned Living/Dining Room, natural oak kitchen with granite counters, tiled back splash, stainless steel appliances and pendant light make hosting a breeze. Appealing amenities include 2 full baths, private laundry room with storage, central air, elevator, garage parking, and spacious fenced courtyard. This Is It! Close to all the terrific Restaurants, shops & transportation Hoboken has to offer.