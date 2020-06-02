All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:30 AM

83 MONROE ST

83 Monroe Street · (201) 795-5200
Location

83 Monroe Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$3,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Pride of ownership is evident in this lovely, impeccably maintained 3 Bedroom with Den used the third bedroom, bathed in ambient sunlight. Gleaming hardwood floors, generously proportioned Living/Dining Room, natural oak kitchen with granite counters, tiled back splash, stainless steel appliances and pendant light make hosting a breeze. Appealing amenities include 2 full baths, private laundry room with storage, central air, elevator, garage parking, and spacious fenced courtyard. This Is It! Close to all the terrific Restaurants, shops & transportation Hoboken has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 MONROE ST have any available units?
83 MONROE ST has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 83 MONROE ST have?
Some of 83 MONROE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 MONROE ST currently offering any rent specials?
83 MONROE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 MONROE ST pet-friendly?
No, 83 MONROE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 83 MONROE ST offer parking?
Yes, 83 MONROE ST offers parking.
Does 83 MONROE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 83 MONROE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 MONROE ST have a pool?
No, 83 MONROE ST does not have a pool.
Does 83 MONROE ST have accessible units?
No, 83 MONROE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 83 MONROE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 MONROE ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 83 MONROE ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 83 MONROE ST has units with air conditioning.
