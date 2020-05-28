804 BLOOMFIELD ST

Amenities

Wonderfully charming 1-bedroom apartment for rent on beautiful Bloomfield St. in the center of Hoboken! Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout and sunlight all day with windows on both east and west sides. This lovingly maintained row home has lots of built-in storage, is 1 block from bustling Washington St. and fast easy transportation to midtown. Heat, water and gas are all included in rent. Available Now! Sorry, no pets. 1 month broker fee and 1.5 month security deposit. **VIDEO WALKTHROUGH: https://vimeo.com/418433649