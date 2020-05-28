All apartments in Hoboken
Hoboken, NJ
804 BLOOMFIELD ST
804 BLOOMFIELD ST

804 Bloomfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

804 Bloomfield Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Amenities

hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Wonderfully charming 1-bedroom apartment for rent on beautiful Bloomfield St. in the center of Hoboken! Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout and sunlight all day with windows on both east and west sides. This lovingly maintained row home has lots of built-in storage, is 1 block from bustling Washington St. and fast easy transportation to midtown. Heat, water and gas are all included in rent. Available Now! Sorry, no pets. 1 month broker fee and 1.5 month security deposit. **VIDEO WALKTHROUGH: https://vimeo.com/418433649

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 BLOOMFIELD ST have any available units?
804 BLOOMFIELD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hoboken, NJ.
Is 804 BLOOMFIELD ST currently offering any rent specials?
804 BLOOMFIELD ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 BLOOMFIELD ST pet-friendly?
No, 804 BLOOMFIELD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 804 BLOOMFIELD ST offer parking?
No, 804 BLOOMFIELD ST does not offer parking.
Does 804 BLOOMFIELD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 BLOOMFIELD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 BLOOMFIELD ST have a pool?
No, 804 BLOOMFIELD ST does not have a pool.
Does 804 BLOOMFIELD ST have accessible units?
No, 804 BLOOMFIELD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 804 BLOOMFIELD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 BLOOMFIELD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 BLOOMFIELD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 BLOOMFIELD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
