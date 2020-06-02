800 JACKSON ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator gym parking

Welcome to METROSTOP, one of Hoboken's luxury buildings! This sundrenched open concept 2 bedroom 2 bath condo features a large living room/dining room combo, 9.5 ft. ceilings, walnut flooring throughout, an abundance of closet space, and jacuzzi in master bath! The gourmet kitchen has top of the line appliances, maple cabinets, Italian ceramic backsplash, granite counter-tops and breakfast bar. Other features include California Closets, Smart Home Z-Wave Thermostat and balcony. Amenities include: Virtual Doorman, Exercise Room, Community Room, and Common Rooftop Deck with scenic views. One parking spot included!