Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:50 PM

800 JACKSON ST

800 Jackson Street · (201) 659-8600
Location

800 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 909 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1318 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
Welcome to METROSTOP, one of Hoboken's luxury buildings! This sundrenched open concept 2 bedroom 2 bath condo features a large living room/dining room combo, 9.5 ft. ceilings, walnut flooring throughout, an abundance of closet space, and jacuzzi in master bath! The gourmet kitchen has top of the line appliances, maple cabinets, Italian ceramic backsplash, granite counter-tops and breakfast bar. Other features include California Closets, Smart Home Z-Wave Thermostat and balcony. Amenities include: Virtual Doorman, Exercise Room, Community Room, and Common Rooftop Deck with scenic views. One parking spot included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 JACKSON ST have any available units?
800 JACKSON ST has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 800 JACKSON ST have?
Some of 800 JACKSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 JACKSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
800 JACKSON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 JACKSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 800 JACKSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 800 JACKSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 800 JACKSON ST does offer parking.
Does 800 JACKSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 JACKSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 JACKSON ST have a pool?
No, 800 JACKSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 800 JACKSON ST have accessible units?
No, 800 JACKSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 800 JACKSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 JACKSON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 800 JACKSON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 JACKSON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
