610 NEWARK ST

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities concierge elevator gym parking sauna

Expansive sun-drenched Southeast corner loft style unit with fantastic views to NYC and 10’ ceilings. This rare 2 bed + Den/ 2 bath at the Hoboken Grande features a wide open layout perfect for entertaining and a new full size washer/dryer. The kitchen comes complete with granite, stainless, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet storage which overlooks your open living space & private terrace. This unit also boasts 2 huge bedrooms with the master including 2 walk-in California closets plus a den. This part time concierge building features a shuttle to the PATH, gym, sauna & steam, and a huge common patio. Parking space #35.