Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:14 AM

610 NEWARK ST

610 Newark Street · (201) 798-3300
Location

610 Newark Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10A · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1245 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
sauna
Expansive sun-drenched Southeast corner loft style unit with fantastic views to NYC and 10’ ceilings. This rare 2 bed + Den/ 2 bath at the Hoboken Grande features a wide open layout perfect for entertaining and a new full size washer/dryer. The kitchen comes complete with granite, stainless, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet storage which overlooks your open living space & private terrace. This unit also boasts 2 huge bedrooms with the master including 2 walk-in California closets plus a den. This part time concierge building features a shuttle to the PATH, gym, sauna & steam, and a huge common patio. Parking space #35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 NEWARK ST have any available units?
610 NEWARK ST has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 610 NEWARK ST have?
Some of 610 NEWARK ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 NEWARK ST currently offering any rent specials?
610 NEWARK ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 NEWARK ST pet-friendly?
No, 610 NEWARK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 610 NEWARK ST offer parking?
Yes, 610 NEWARK ST does offer parking.
Does 610 NEWARK ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 NEWARK ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 NEWARK ST have a pool?
No, 610 NEWARK ST does not have a pool.
Does 610 NEWARK ST have accessible units?
No, 610 NEWARK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 610 NEWARK ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 NEWARK ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 610 NEWARK ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 NEWARK ST does not have units with air conditioning.
