Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

*Security Deposit Free Option through Rhino* The Silverman Reichel Team is proud to present our latest luxury rental listing in this newly renovated brownstone building located on the corner of tree lined Adams St and 6th in Hoboken. This top floor apartment boasts Manhattan skyline views with a rare patio/outdoor space. The unit features two bedrooms, with one bathroom, and an immaculately designed kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances. Come call this wonderful apartment home! *Available 05/01 *Pets ok w/ LL approval, $250 nonrefundable fee and $25 monthly fee for term of lease *Parking garages nearby