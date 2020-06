Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Bright and sunny 2 bed/1 bath corner unit in a great midtown location. This meticulously kept home has a nice separation of living and bedroom space. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and gas stove as well as granite counter tops with plenty of light gleaming through the windows in the living room. The master bedroom has 2 closets and a great western exposure for afternoon light. Plenty of closet space, storage unit, and w/d in the building truly complete this home. Broker fee applies.