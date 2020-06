Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great two bedroom, 1 bathroom on Washington Street. This spacious & cozy apartment offers a large living/dining room area that leads to each bedroom. Unit features hardwood floors, kitchen with dishwasher, spacious bathroom & washer/dryer in the building. Minutes to PATH, Light rail, Ferry, buses, waterfront park & Newport mall. Municipal parking garage 2 blocks away or covered parking space for $300/m for small/midsize cars only. Perfect location for any commuter!