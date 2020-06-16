All apartments in Hoboken
511 1st Street
Last updated January 17 2020 at 10:17 PM

511 1st Street

511 1st Street · (201) 345-6007
Location

511 1st Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
Downtown Hoboken, near restaurants, shops, and light rail at 2nd St and Path downtown hoboken on Hudson St.

Elevator Building – Central a/c and heat

Hardwood Floors - Carpeted bedrooms

Washer /Dryer Room on every floor

Fitness room in building (no amenities fee)

Dedicated Parking Offered @ 250.00 per month additional

All pricing is based on 2 occupants per apartment.

Price will increase by $100 per month for 3 or more occupants.

Large open space concept living/dining room

***SELECT UNITS HAVE BALCONY/TERRACE FOR PRIVATE BBQ

***Specials subject to change without notice, limited time offer***

sec dep: 1.5 months rent
broker fee: 1 months rent by tenant
dedicated parking spot: $250 per month
pet rent per month: $50 plus pet fee (see below)*
*pet fee: $500
application fee: $50 per adult

street code provided, please inquire

***Please note: layouts may vary from pics - model shown here - units similar available with spacious and comparable bedroom spaces and some with Stainless Steel appliances with updated baths and kitchens.

schedule your appointment today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 1st Street have any available units?
511 1st Street has a unit available for $2,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 511 1st Street have?
Some of 511 1st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
511 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 1st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 1st Street is pet friendly.
Does 511 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 511 1st Street does offer parking.
Does 511 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 1st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 1st Street have a pool?
No, 511 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 511 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 511 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 511 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 511 1st Street has units with air conditioning.
