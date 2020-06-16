511 1st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking bbq/grill

Downtown Hoboken, near restaurants, shops, and light rail at 2nd St and Path downtown hoboken on Hudson St.



Elevator Building – Central a/c and heat



Hardwood Floors - Carpeted bedrooms



Washer /Dryer Room on every floor



Fitness room in building (no amenities fee)



Dedicated Parking Offered @ 250.00 per month additional



All pricing is based on 2 occupants per apartment.



Price will increase by $100 per month for 3 or more occupants.



Large open space concept living/dining room



***SELECT UNITS HAVE BALCONY/TERRACE FOR PRIVATE BBQ



***Specials subject to change without notice, limited time offer***



sec dep: 1.5 months rent

broker fee: 1 months rent by tenant

dedicated parking spot: $250 per month

pet rent per month: $50 plus pet fee (see below)*

*pet fee: $500

application fee: $50 per adult



street code provided, please inquire



***Please note: layouts may vary from pics - model shown here - units similar available with spacious and comparable bedroom spaces and some with Stainless Steel appliances with updated baths and kitchens.



