A Must See! This 2 Bedroom railroad home features, hardwood floors, newly painted walls, arched doorways, and plenty of storage plus all rooms are a generous size. The Layout includes of the home includes a sit-in kitchen as you enter the home, a living room, 1 smaller bedroom / dining room or office and 1 larger bedroom. Sun lit with plenty of windows. Short walk to Park, Shopping, Eateries, NYC buses, and the Path train. Utilities are separate. Cats okay, no dogs.