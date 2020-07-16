All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

415 1ST ST

415 1st Street · (201) 396-8447
Location

415 1st Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3R · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 bed 2 bath apartment is located on the corner of 1st & Adams in Hoboken. All bedrooms have enough space for a queen sized bedroom set and the living room is located in the center with an open layout to the kitchen. Two full bathrooms. Kitchen with dishwasher and gas stove. Walk, bike, scoot, or skate along 1st St to Washington St, the waterfront, PATH station, or Stevens Institute. Hardwood floors, plenty of closet space, and a well maintained building professionally managed. Available August 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 1ST ST have any available units?
415 1ST ST has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 415 1ST ST have?
Some of 415 1ST ST's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 1ST ST currently offering any rent specials?
415 1ST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 1ST ST pet-friendly?
No, 415 1ST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 415 1ST ST offer parking?
No, 415 1ST ST does not offer parking.
Does 415 1ST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 1ST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 1ST ST have a pool?
No, 415 1ST ST does not have a pool.
Does 415 1ST ST have accessible units?
No, 415 1ST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 415 1ST ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 1ST ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 415 1ST ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 1ST ST does not have units with air conditioning.
