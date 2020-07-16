415 1ST ST

Amenities

This 3 bed 2 bath apartment is located on the corner of 1st & Adams in Hoboken. All bedrooms have enough space for a queen sized bedroom set and the living room is located in the center with an open layout to the kitchen. Two full bathrooms. Kitchen with dishwasher and gas stove. Walk, bike, scoot, or skate along 1st St to Washington St, the waterfront, PATH station, or Stevens Institute. Hardwood floors, plenty of closet space, and a well maintained building professionally managed. Available August 1