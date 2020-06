Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The box layout of this unit makes it feel larger than the square footage. Unit has hardwood floors throughout, wall air conditioning, and a laundry space in the basement. Close to downtown and all Hoboken has to offer. Owner will allow small dogs and cats on a case by case basis.