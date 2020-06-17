All apartments in Hoboken
Hoboken, NJ
363 1ST ST
363 1ST ST

363 1st Street · (862) 208-2287
Location

363 1st Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2bed2ba plus den with back yard for entertainment.Welcome home to the most spacious 1100 square feet apartments, 2 master bedrooms in 2 separate end. Large size of living room space, a nice open lay out kitchen with dinning table. Heat paid by landlord.Central air.Perfect place to call it you own. A short distance to path train, a few blocks to Washington street, close to many restaurants like Tony Boloney pizza, lot of dry clean, laundry near by, bars, super market. Pet friendly as no extra cost. Call for a private tour to this charming home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 1ST ST have any available units?
363 1ST ST has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 363 1ST ST have?
Some of 363 1ST ST's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 1ST ST currently offering any rent specials?
363 1ST ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 1ST ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 363 1ST ST is pet friendly.
Does 363 1ST ST offer parking?
No, 363 1ST ST does not offer parking.
Does 363 1ST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 363 1ST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 1ST ST have a pool?
No, 363 1ST ST does not have a pool.
Does 363 1ST ST have accessible units?
No, 363 1ST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 363 1ST ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 363 1ST ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 363 1ST ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 363 1ST ST has units with air conditioning.
