363 1ST ST

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning oven

2bed2ba plus den with back yard for entertainment.Welcome home to the most spacious 1100 square feet apartments, 2 master bedrooms in 2 separate end. Large size of living room space, a nice open lay out kitchen with dinning table. Heat paid by landlord.Central air.Perfect place to call it you own. A short distance to path train, a few blocks to Washington street, close to many restaurants like Tony Boloney pizza, lot of dry clean, laundry near by, bars, super market. Pet friendly as no extra cost. Call for a private tour to this charming home.