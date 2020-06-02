All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:10 PM

330 JACKSON ST

330 Jackson Street · (201) 962-9551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

330 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1R · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Landlord said rent it! *Price Reduced* One Bedroom, One Bath, Plus Den. High Ceilings, New Floors, All New Kitchen with Granite Counters, trendy backsplash and Stainless steel appliances. Redone last year. Complete New Bathroom with floor to ceiling tile. Up and coming Hoboken location with New business opening up in the area. Convenient location for commuting just two blocks to the LightRail. Heat & Hot Water included. Very nice building with all new renters and NEW improvements to come! Brand New Washer/ Dryer room in basement. Lease start as early as June 24th! (possibly sooner)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 JACKSON ST have any available units?
330 JACKSON ST has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 330 JACKSON ST have?
Some of 330 JACKSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 JACKSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
330 JACKSON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 JACKSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 330 JACKSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 330 JACKSON ST offer parking?
No, 330 JACKSON ST does not offer parking.
Does 330 JACKSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 JACKSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 JACKSON ST have a pool?
No, 330 JACKSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 330 JACKSON ST have accessible units?
No, 330 JACKSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 330 JACKSON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 JACKSON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 JACKSON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 JACKSON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
