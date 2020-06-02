330 JACKSON ST

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Landlord said rent it! *Price Reduced* One Bedroom, One Bath, Plus Den. High Ceilings, New Floors, All New Kitchen with Granite Counters, trendy backsplash and Stainless steel appliances. Redone last year. Complete New Bathroom with floor to ceiling tile. Up and coming Hoboken location with New business opening up in the area. Convenient location for commuting just two blocks to the LightRail. Heat & Hot Water included. Very nice building with all new renters and NEW improvements to come! Brand New Washer/ Dryer room in basement. Lease start as early as June 24th! (possibly sooner)