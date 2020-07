Amenities

Located on a quiet, tree lined block in downtown Hoboken, this 4 bedroom duplex apartment boasts a spacious lay out, an open and airy kitchen with dishwasher, tons of sunlight and 2 full bathrooms. Minutes away from shops, boutiques, restaurants and the Path, Light Rail and buses. This duplex apartment is conveniently situated near all necessities and is available for August 1, 2020 occupancy.