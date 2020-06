Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

2 Bed on Hoboken's Main Drag. Steps To PATH Trains - Property Id: 3011



The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken, Downtown Jersey City, and West New York real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let the Silverman-Reichel Team be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a standard one-month broker fee** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office:.......(201)-659-2555 **Liberty Realty- 131 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/3011

Property Id 3011



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5793282)