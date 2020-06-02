All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:09 PM

215 Park Ave

215 Park Ave · (201) 659-8600
Location

215 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1Bed/1Bath with own individual entrance on 2nd and Park Ave. Hardwood floors, SS Stove, SS Refrigerator and tons of closet space throughout the unit. washer/dryer in unit and Central A/C and Heating **No Pets** Right across the street from bus stop, and short walk to the Path station. Next to restaurants, bars, shopping, park and much more. *Pictures are of similar unit*1 month broker fee, 1.5 month security, credit check required. Available ASAPCall Dan for all questions and showing requests at 201-563-0172**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Park Ave have any available units?
215 Park Ave has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 215 Park Ave have?
Some of 215 Park Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
215 Park Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 215 Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 215 Park Ave offer parking?
No, 215 Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 215 Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 Park Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Park Ave have a pool?
No, 215 Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 215 Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 215 Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Park Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 215 Park Ave has units with air conditioning.
