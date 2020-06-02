215 Park Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors air conditioning range refrigerator

Beautiful 1Bed/1Bath with own individual entrance on 2nd and Park Ave. Hardwood floors, SS Stove, SS Refrigerator and tons of closet space throughout the unit. washer/dryer in unit and Central A/C and Heating **No Pets** Right across the street from bus stop, and short walk to the Path station. Next to restaurants, bars, shopping, park and much more. *Pictures are of similar unit*1 month broker fee, 1.5 month security, credit check required. Available ASAPCall Dan for all questions and showing requests at 201-563-0172**