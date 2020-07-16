All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 209 Adams St 5E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
209 Adams St 5E
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

209 Adams St 5E

209 Adams St · (201) 822-1248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Southwest Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

209 Adams St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 5E · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Two Bed Rental In The Heart Of Hoboken - Property Id: 61764

AWESOME ADAMS STREET TOP FLOOR TRUE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH RENTAL WITH A MODERN OPEN LAYOUT, GRANITE AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, LAUNDRY ON PREMISES, EXPOSED BRICK & MANTLE. ALL THIS AND CLOSE PROXIMITY TO THE PATH TRAIN. DON'T SNOOZE AND LOSE! NO PETS. HEAT AND HOT WATER IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT!!!!

The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken, Downtown, Journal Square, The Heights, and West Side Jersey City real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, may require “building unique” credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 131 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/61764
Property Id 61764

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5901906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Adams St 5E have any available units?
209 Adams St 5E has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 209 Adams St 5E have?
Some of 209 Adams St 5E's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Adams St 5E currently offering any rent specials?
209 Adams St 5E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Adams St 5E pet-friendly?
No, 209 Adams St 5E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 209 Adams St 5E offer parking?
No, 209 Adams St 5E does not offer parking.
Does 209 Adams St 5E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Adams St 5E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Adams St 5E have a pool?
No, 209 Adams St 5E does not have a pool.
Does 209 Adams St 5E have accessible units?
No, 209 Adams St 5E does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Adams St 5E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Adams St 5E has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Adams St 5E have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Adams St 5E does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 209 Adams St 5E?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Roosevelt
180 10th Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymsHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJSummit, NJHarrison, NJLodi, NJEdgewater, NJPerth Amboy, NJWestwood, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity