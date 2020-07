209 ADAMS ST

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace

HALF FEE PAID BY OWNER!!! YOU'RE GOING TO GET A TON OF VALUE OUT OF THIS AWESOME ADAMS STREET RENTAL. CONDO JUST GOT A FRESH COAT OF PAINT AND NEW GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS. TOP FLOOR UNIT, TRUE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH, WITH A MODERN OPEN LAYOUT BOASTING, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, LAUNDRY ON PREMISES, EXPOSED BRICK & 2 DECORATIVE FIREPLACES. ALL THIS AND CLOSE PROXIMITY TO THE PATH TRAIN. NO PETS. HEAT AND HOT WATER IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT!!!! HALF FEE PAID BY OWNER!1!