208 PARK AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Perfect location on Park Avenue! Close to the PATH, this updated two-bedroom, one-bath rental has an in-unit W/D and Central AC. Enjoy modern kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet space. Host outside during the summer days and nights, BBQ’ing on the rear terrace or in the maintenance-free turfed backyard. Two spacious bedrooms are perfectly situated at opposite ends of the home offering additional privacy, with exposed brick and nice sized closets. Additional large caged storage in the basement. Pets allowed with landlord approval.