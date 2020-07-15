All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated July 14 2020

208 PARK AVE

208 Park Ave · No Longer Available
Location

208 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Perfect location on Park Avenue! Close to the PATH, this updated two-bedroom, one-bath rental has an in-unit W/D and Central AC. Enjoy modern kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet space. Host outside during the summer days and nights, BBQ’ing on the rear terrace or in the maintenance-free turfed backyard. Two spacious bedrooms are perfectly situated at opposite ends of the home offering additional privacy, with exposed brick and nice sized closets. Additional large caged storage in the basement. Pets allowed with landlord approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 PARK AVE have any available units?
208 PARK AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hoboken, NJ.
What amenities does 208 PARK AVE have?
Some of 208 PARK AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 PARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
208 PARK AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 PARK AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 PARK AVE is pet friendly.
Does 208 PARK AVE offer parking?
No, 208 PARK AVE does not offer parking.
Does 208 PARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 PARK AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 PARK AVE have a pool?
No, 208 PARK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 208 PARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 208 PARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 208 PARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 PARK AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 208 PARK AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 208 PARK AVE has units with air conditioning.
