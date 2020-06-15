All apartments in Hoboken
Location

200 Hudson Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great 788 Sq Ft 1BR/1BA in the most desirable location in Hoboken, Hudson St. The home boasts tons of Natural Light and Windows, tall ceilings, H/W floors throughout, Wood Burning fireplace, plenty of closet space and an Updated Kitchen with S/S appliances, Breakfast bar and spacious Living Room/Dining Room. Laundry in the building. Rent-able parking in municipal parking lot across the street. Conveniently located near the Path, Light Rail, NJ Transit Bus Stop, and Ferry making this a commuters dream !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 HUDSON ST have any available units?
200 HUDSON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hoboken, NJ.
What amenities does 200 HUDSON ST have?
Some of 200 HUDSON ST's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 HUDSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
200 HUDSON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 HUDSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 200 HUDSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 200 HUDSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 200 HUDSON ST does offer parking.
Does 200 HUDSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 HUDSON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 HUDSON ST have a pool?
No, 200 HUDSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 200 HUDSON ST have accessible units?
No, 200 HUDSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 200 HUDSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 HUDSON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 HUDSON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 HUDSON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
