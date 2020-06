Amenities

Great one bedroom apartment, featuring hardwood floors, updated kitchen, exposed brick, recess lighting, lots of natural light, views of the top of the top of the World Trade Center, programmable heating in the living room, programmable A/C in the bedroom, remote controlled ceiling fan and so much more. Located in Uptown Hoboken, near NYC bus transportation, Midtown Ferry, Restaurants, Shopping & garage parking. With washer/dryer on premises, this one is too good to pass up!!!