115 WILLOW AVE

Enjoy Downtown Hoboken living from this bright 2 bedroom located in the heart of it all. This quiet top floor unit features an open floor plan with bedrooms located at opposite ends, washer/dryer in unit, hardwood floors throughout, 2 skylights and a classic white subway tile bathroom complete with tub. Just a .4 mile walk to the Hoboken PATH (8 mins), and close to shops and restaurants, parks, and bus stops. Appliances Included: Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Washer/Dryer in unit.