Hoboken, NJ
115 WILLOW AVE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:24 PM

115 WILLOW AVE

115 Willow Ave · (201) 216-0909
Location

115 Willow Ave, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Enjoy Downtown Hoboken living from this bright 2 bedroom located in the heart of it all. This quiet top floor unit features an open floor plan with bedrooms located at opposite ends, washer/dryer in unit, hardwood floors throughout, 2 skylights and a classic white subway tile bathroom complete with tub. Just a .4 mile walk to the Hoboken PATH (8 mins), and close to shops and restaurants, parks, and bus stops. Appliances Included: Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Washer/Dryer in unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 WILLOW AVE have any available units?
115 WILLOW AVE has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 WILLOW AVE have?
Some of 115 WILLOW AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 WILLOW AVE currently offering any rent specials?
115 WILLOW AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 WILLOW AVE pet-friendly?
No, 115 WILLOW AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 115 WILLOW AVE offer parking?
No, 115 WILLOW AVE does not offer parking.
Does 115 WILLOW AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 WILLOW AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 WILLOW AVE have a pool?
No, 115 WILLOW AVE does not have a pool.
Does 115 WILLOW AVE have accessible units?
No, 115 WILLOW AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 115 WILLOW AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 WILLOW AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 WILLOW AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 WILLOW AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
