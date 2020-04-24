1124 WASHINGTON ST

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking oven refrigerator

Large rambling rental can be used as one or two BR railroad style plus den and Living room on uptown Washington Street with all shopping and transportation right outside door! Great large unit perfect for single or couple. All rooms connect. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, tons of storage. Beautiful hallway recently redone.Laundry in basement. Close to waterfront and parking. Near 12th and Washington set up railroad style. Great light, built in closets, 1 flight, four rooms plus kitchen and bath. Transportation to NYC or PATH right outside your door! One block to river and walkway and near all shops and restaurants. Sorry no dog, cat ok.