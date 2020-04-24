All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 1124 WASHINGTON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
1124 WASHINGTON ST
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:43 AM

1124 WASHINGTON ST

1124 Washington Street · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
North East Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1124 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
North East Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Large rambling rental can be used as one or two BR railroad style plus den and Living room on uptown Washington Street with all shopping and transportation right outside door! Great large unit perfect for single or couple. All rooms connect. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, tons of storage. Beautiful hallway recently redone.Laundry in basement. Close to waterfront and parking. Near 12th and Washington set up railroad style. Great light, built in closets, 1 flight, four rooms plus kitchen and bath. Transportation to NYC or PATH right outside your door! One block to river and walkway and near all shops and restaurants. Sorry no dog, cat ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 WASHINGTON ST have any available units?
1124 WASHINGTON ST has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1124 WASHINGTON ST have?
Some of 1124 WASHINGTON ST's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 WASHINGTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
1124 WASHINGTON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 WASHINGTON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1124 WASHINGTON ST is pet friendly.
Does 1124 WASHINGTON ST offer parking?
Yes, 1124 WASHINGTON ST does offer parking.
Does 1124 WASHINGTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 WASHINGTON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 WASHINGTON ST have a pool?
No, 1124 WASHINGTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 1124 WASHINGTON ST have accessible units?
No, 1124 WASHINGTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 WASHINGTON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1124 WASHINGTON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1124 WASHINGTON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1124 WASHINGTON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1124 WASHINGTON ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Observer Park
51 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Roosevelt
180 10th Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Rivington
1130 Grand St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Vine
900 Monroe St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity