1101 GRAND ST

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

Amazing 4 bed. 3 bath Corner penthouse duplex. Hoboken's only designer rentals with real limestone facade and concrete slab between unit floors for virtual silence from above and below. 1101 Grand offers you a pristine residence in an upscale urban environment. These residences include high ceilings and thoughtfully designed layouts. All 16 units conveniently located and developed with custom finishes. Whether de-stressing in your comfortable and expansive living area, cooking for a dinner party in your new modern kitchen or exploring one of the local area’s fine restaurants, bars, or shops, 1101 Grand has it all. All floor plans can be found on www.1101grand.com *option for no security deposit through Rhino Parking available for an additional monthly fee.