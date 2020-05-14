All apartments in Hoboken
1101 GRAND ST
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:49 AM

1101 GRAND ST

1101 Grand Street · (201) 792-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1101 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Northwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 502 PH · Avail. now

$8,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2082 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
Amazing 4 bed. 3 bath Corner penthouse duplex. Hoboken's only designer rentals with real limestone facade and concrete slab between unit floors for virtual silence from above and below. 1101 Grand offers you a pristine residence in an upscale urban environment. These residences include high ceilings and thoughtfully designed layouts. All 16 units conveniently located and developed with custom finishes. Whether de-stressing in your comfortable and expansive living area, cooking for a dinner party in your new modern kitchen or exploring one of the local area’s fine restaurants, bars, or shops, 1101 Grand has it all. All floor plans can be found on www.1101grand.com *option for no security deposit through Rhino Parking available for an additional monthly fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 GRAND ST have any available units?
1101 GRAND ST has a unit available for $8,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1101 GRAND ST have?
Some of 1101 GRAND ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 GRAND ST currently offering any rent specials?
1101 GRAND ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 GRAND ST pet-friendly?
No, 1101 GRAND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 1101 GRAND ST offer parking?
No, 1101 GRAND ST does not offer parking.
Does 1101 GRAND ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1101 GRAND ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 GRAND ST have a pool?
No, 1101 GRAND ST does not have a pool.
Does 1101 GRAND ST have accessible units?
No, 1101 GRAND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 GRAND ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 GRAND ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 GRAND ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 GRAND ST does not have units with air conditioning.
