Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym parking garage

Prime location in Hoboken with walking distance to everything! Spacious 1 bed/1 full bath condo for rent with one ASSIGNED GARAGE PARKING included. This unit faces the quiet beautifully landscaped courtyard. Hardwood flooring throughout. Sunny bedroom with a walk-in closet and ceiling fan. Large living room with sliding door to a French balcony. Upgraded modern kitchen. Separate dinning area off kitchen. Large full bath with tub. Recess lighting. New washer and dryer in unit. Central A/C and heating. Elevator and Exercise room in building. Common courtyard for relaxation and quiet enjoyment. Water is paid by landlord. Easy commute to Manhattan. Close to all transportation!