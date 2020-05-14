108 JACKSON ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available July 1st. Stunning 1 bedroom, 1 bath, apartment in the perfect Hoboken location w. garage parking. Bathroom was recently renovated (pics reflect old bathroom). Walking distance to all forms of transportation, shopping, and parks. Central AC and heat, beautiful stainless steel appliances, bamboo hardwood floors, granite countertops, natural sunlight and much more! In unit washer/dryer included along with storage. Book your appointment today to secure your future home! Pets will only be considered with an additional non refundable deposit. Landlord is willing to pay full broker fee if lease is 24 months or longer. If the tenant moves out before fulfilling the lease term, the tenant will need to pay for the broker's fee.