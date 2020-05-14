All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated May 29 2020 at 3:21 AM

108 JACKSON ST

108 Jackson Street · (862) 208-2287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

108 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available July 1st. Stunning 1 bedroom, 1 bath, apartment in the perfect Hoboken location w. garage parking. Bathroom was recently renovated (pics reflect old bathroom). Walking distance to all forms of transportation, shopping, and parks. Central AC and heat, beautiful stainless steel appliances, bamboo hardwood floors, granite countertops, natural sunlight and much more! In unit washer/dryer included along with storage. Book your appointment today to secure your future home! Pets will only be considered with an additional non refundable deposit. Landlord is willing to pay full broker fee if lease is 24 months or longer. If the tenant moves out before fulfilling the lease term, the tenant will need to pay for the broker's fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 JACKSON ST have any available units?
108 JACKSON ST has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 JACKSON ST have?
Some of 108 JACKSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 JACKSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
108 JACKSON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 JACKSON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 JACKSON ST is pet friendly.
Does 108 JACKSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 108 JACKSON ST does offer parking.
Does 108 JACKSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 JACKSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 JACKSON ST have a pool?
No, 108 JACKSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 108 JACKSON ST have accessible units?
No, 108 JACKSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 108 JACKSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 JACKSON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 JACKSON ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 108 JACKSON ST has units with air conditioning.
