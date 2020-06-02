All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

106 Clinton Street

106 Clinton Street · (201) 659-8600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

106 Clinton Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Beautiful 2Bed/2Bath in an elevator building on 1st and Clinton Street. Hardwood floors, updated appliances, plenty of counter space, dishwasher, microwave, washer/ dryer in the unit, and tons of closet space throughout the unit. Right across the street from the bus stop, and a short walk to the path station. Next to restaurants, bars, shopping, parks and much more. Indoor parking available for additional fee. *Building has a no pet policy* 1 month broker fee, 1.5 month security, credit check required. Apartment will be delivered freshly painted and cleaned. **Call/ Text Dan for all questions and showing requests at 201-563-0172** Available 8/1!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Clinton Street have any available units?
106 Clinton Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 Clinton Street have?
Some of 106 Clinton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Clinton Street currently offering any rent specials?
106 Clinton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Clinton Street pet-friendly?
No, 106 Clinton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 106 Clinton Street offer parking?
Yes, 106 Clinton Street offers parking.
Does 106 Clinton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Clinton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Clinton Street have a pool?
No, 106 Clinton Street does not have a pool.
Does 106 Clinton Street have accessible units?
No, 106 Clinton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Clinton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Clinton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Clinton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Clinton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
