106 Clinton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking

Beautiful 2Bed/2Bath in an elevator building on 1st and Clinton Street. Hardwood floors, updated appliances, plenty of counter space, dishwasher, microwave, washer/ dryer in the unit, and tons of closet space throughout the unit. Right across the street from the bus stop, and a short walk to the path station. Next to restaurants, bars, shopping, parks and much more. Indoor parking available for additional fee. *Building has a no pet policy* 1 month broker fee, 1.5 month security, credit check required. Apartment will be delivered freshly painted and cleaned. **Call/ Text Dan for all questions and showing requests at 201-563-0172** Available 8/1!