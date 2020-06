Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking elevator microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking

Stunning and expansive true loft home located in Hoboken's historic candy factory that boasts soaring 13-foot high ceilings. Deeded parking spot included in rent!!!! This open layout provides a sizable living room that will easily fit a sectional couch and dining table for maximum comfort. Bedroom extends space for a king-sized bed. Apartment also features hardwood floors, dishwasher and microwave/vent. Within close proximity to Trader Joe's and easy access to all that Hoboken has to offer. Transportation to NYC just blocks away. Building amenities include washer/dryer in the basement, an elevator and parking in the building. The building's great uptown location makes this the perfect home.