1025 WILLOW AVE

Amenities
1/2 FEE! Bright and spacious studio with lots of unique detail in uptown Hoboken row house. Private garden level entrance and vestibule. Large living space with hardwood floors, recess lighting, and tons of closet space. Huge eat in kitchen with antique (working) stove/ oven. Kitchen and living/sleeping areas are separated by a hallway alcove that can be used as an office space, additional storage, or vanity. Two large walk-in closets. Charming bath with exposed brick and window. Central air. Close to NJ Transit, Trader Joes, Columbus Park / tennis courts, uptown dining, bars and conveniences. Laundromat one block away. Heat, hot water, gas and electric are included in the rent.