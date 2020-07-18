All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:29 PM

1025 WILLOW AVE

1025 Willow Avenue · (201) 683-8700
Location

1025 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Northwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit G · Avail. now

$2,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
tennis court
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
tennis court
1/2 FEE! Bright and spacious studio with lots of unique detail in uptown Hoboken row house. Private garden level entrance and vestibule. Large living space with hardwood floors, recess lighting, and tons of closet space. Huge eat in kitchen with antique (working) stove/ oven. Kitchen and living/sleeping areas are separated by a hallway alcove that can be used as an office space, additional storage, or vanity. Two large walk-in closets. Charming bath with exposed brick and window. Central air. Close to NJ Transit, Trader Joes, Columbus Park / tennis courts, uptown dining, bars and conveniences. Laundromat one block away. Heat, hot water, gas and electric are included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 WILLOW AVE have any available units?
1025 WILLOW AVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1025 WILLOW AVE have?
Some of 1025 WILLOW AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 WILLOW AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1025 WILLOW AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 WILLOW AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1025 WILLOW AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 1025 WILLOW AVE offer parking?
No, 1025 WILLOW AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1025 WILLOW AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 WILLOW AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 WILLOW AVE have a pool?
No, 1025 WILLOW AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1025 WILLOW AVE have accessible units?
No, 1025 WILLOW AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 WILLOW AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 WILLOW AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 WILLOW AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1025 WILLOW AVE has units with air conditioning.
