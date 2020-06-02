All apartments in Hoboken
1000 HUDSON ST
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:50 PM

1000 HUDSON ST

1000 Hudson Street · (201) 433-5500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 Hudson Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
North East Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
NO BROKER FEE & 1 Month FREE on 13 Month Lease. Now $2600 a month. Vacant! Location, Space, Classic Details & Modern Upgrades.Spacious,stunning,Hudson St.1 berm in one of Hoboken's most popular prewar elevator buildings.Located directly across from picturesque Elysian Park,this elegant&well maintained building has all of the classic Hoboken charm & detail your looking for. Mahogany inlayed hdwd flrs&picture frame molding.Renovated kit w/granite counters,tumbled stone backsplash,breakfast bar, ss appl.,dishwasher&wine refrigerator.Bathroom w/glass mosaic tile,tumbled stone, California closets& room for formal dining. Heat & 2 AC Units included. On site super, laundry, elevator and common yard. Rental Parking in area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 HUDSON ST have any available units?
1000 HUDSON ST has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1000 HUDSON ST have?
Some of 1000 HUDSON ST's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 HUDSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
1000 HUDSON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 HUDSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 1000 HUDSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 1000 HUDSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 1000 HUDSON ST does offer parking.
Does 1000 HUDSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 HUDSON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 HUDSON ST have a pool?
No, 1000 HUDSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 1000 HUDSON ST have accessible units?
No, 1000 HUDSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 HUDSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 HUDSON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 HUDSON ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1000 HUDSON ST has units with air conditioning.
