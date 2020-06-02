1000 HUDSON ST

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking

NO BROKER FEE & 1 Month FREE on 13 Month Lease. Now $2600 a month. Vacant! Location, Space, Classic Details & Modern Upgrades.Spacious,stunning,Hudson St.1 berm in one of Hoboken's most popular prewar elevator buildings.Located directly across from picturesque Elysian Park,this elegant&well maintained building has all of the classic Hoboken charm & detail your looking for. Mahogany inlayed hdwd flrs&picture frame molding.Renovated kit w/granite counters,tumbled stone backsplash,breakfast bar, ss appl.,dishwasher&wine refrigerator.Bathroom w/glass mosaic tile,tumbled stone, California closets& room for formal dining. Heat & 2 AC Units included. On site super, laundry, elevator and common yard. Rental Parking in area.