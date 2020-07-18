All apartments in Clifton
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

208 E 6TH ST

208 East 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

208 East 6th Street, Clifton, NJ 07011
Lakeview

Amenities

recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice spacious and cozy 1Bed apartment located in a very quite residential area, close to all mayor transportation and highways, very updated featuring 1bed, LR, KT and Full Bath, move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 E 6TH ST have any available units?
208 E 6TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clifton, NJ.
Is 208 E 6TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
208 E 6TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 E 6TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 208 E 6TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clifton.
Does 208 E 6TH ST offer parking?
No, 208 E 6TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 208 E 6TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 E 6TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 E 6TH ST have a pool?
No, 208 E 6TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 208 E 6TH ST have accessible units?
No, 208 E 6TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 208 E 6TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 E 6TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 E 6TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 E 6TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
