Beautiful home in the North end of Belmar. Available from August 8-Sept 7 at $14,000.; or $3500 /week .August 29-Sept 7 is $4000. Owner prefers a 2 week minimum. Enjoy the life at Belmar and the Jersey Shore. This private home is on a very quiet street that is close to the beach and town. The house is immaculate with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Enjoy the rear deck and the lovely outdoor fenced in backyard. No smokers and no pets.