107 Apartments for rent in Dover Beaches South, NJ

1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
300 Coolidge Avenue
300 Coolidge Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
WINTER RENTAL in ORTLEY BEACH! FULLY FURNISHED. Available Sept. 15-May 15. Updated kitchen, open floor plan, hardwood floors, ample off street parking, washer/dryer. 3 bedrooms. 3 blocks to Ortley Beach.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2033 Route 35
2033 Route 35 N, Dover Beaches South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
*FEATURED LISTING* Beautiful & Spacious 2br/1 ba Condo. Summer Weekly Rental! Centrally located in the heart of Ortley Beach. One block to the beach & access to Lavallette Boardwalk, walking distance to Barnacle Bills & the Music Man.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2400 Grand Central Avenue
2400 Grand Central Ave, Dover Beaches South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1100 sqft
BEACHES ARE OPEN IN LAVALLETTE, NJ! Summer 2020 weekly1 - week minimum rental in July and August. Relax on the beach with your Family! Vacation in a Family friendly town.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
29 7th Avenue
29 7th Ave, Dover Beaches South, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2064 sqft
Beautiful Summer Rental! Book Now! Stunning place and amenities. Ocean Block - 4 Bedroom, 3 1/2 bath spacious duplex condo. Large EIK with Center Island, Hardwood floors.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1935 Ocean Avenue
1935 Ocean Ave, Dover Beaches South, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
459 sqft
Location, Location, Location for your sunrise and sunset summer rental! Steps away from having the sand in your toes and the sun warming your face on Ortley Beach. This one-bedroom oasis sleeps up to four.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
110 Trenton Avenue
110 Trenton Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
This beautiful house has an open floor plan and is very spacious. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, bright and airy. Beautifully furnished. Sleeps 10+ adults and children.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
112 Albacore Drive
112 Albacore Drive, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Featured Listing: Weekly summer rentalExcepting Bookings Now For the 2020 Season.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
13 6th Terrace
13 6th Terrace, Dover Beaches South, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3300 sqft
THIS IS A WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL AT $5,500 PER WEEK!! ORTLEY BEACH - WATERFRONT - THIS IS PARADISE!!! LAGOON, COVE AND BAY, QUIET FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD - GREAT FOR KIDS, FISH, CRAB, SWIM OFF THE DOCK, WATCH THE SUNSET.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
109 Dolphin Drive
109 Dolphin Drive, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2020 Weekly Summer Rental in Private Beach Community of Surf Cottages is Available for Rent With3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths, Central Air, Washer/Dryer, Outside Shower and 1.5 Blocks to Beach. Close to Restaurants, Boardwalk, & Shopping.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1955 Railway Avenue E
1955 Railway Avenue West, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1051 sqft
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL 2020. This home is in the heart of Ortley Beach. Enjoy life at the beach or sit out on the large private deck. Fully furnished raised ranch with 3 clean bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Private yard and comfort.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
427 Tunney Avenue
427 Tunney Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,300
Featured Listing: Weekly Bay Front Summer Rental in Desirable Ortley Beach. This 5 Bedroom 3 Full Bath Home With Two Kitchens and Room for 12 People Has an Outside Shower, Fire Pit and Dock for your Boat.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
39 porter ave
39 Porter Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Spacious house 1 block from boardwalk and beach - Property Id: 267390 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267390 Property Id 267390 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5807195)
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2304 Grand Central Avenue
2304 Grand Central Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
1 Bedroom, 1 bath Condo with a Pull out Couch in the Living room, Sleeps 4+ Available for summer rental for $900/week.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
306 Sumner Avenue
306 Sumner Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
SUMMER RENTAL! A True Gem of Seaside Heights! Enjoy your Summer Getaway in this SPECTACULAR Summer Weekly Rental. 3br/1ba, off street parking, outdoor shower, outdoor living space, & gas grill.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
124 Lincoln Avenue
124 Lincoln Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Seasonal townhouse style rental for $1000 a week, with off street parking and walking distance to beach and restaurants. Newly updated kitchen and baths, den on 2nd level could be additional bedroom.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
56 Hancock Avenue
56 Hancock Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTALS! OCEAN BLOCK! NOW RENTING! NOW THRU LABOR DAY! INCLUDES 3 BEACH PASSES , BEACH BIKES, OUTDOOR PATIO WITH GRILL!
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 03:39pm
1 Unit Available
1805 Grand Central Avenue
1805 Grand Central Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Oceanblock summer rental beautifully appointed. 2800 per week downstairs unit .500 security. 2 badges provided.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:39pm
1 Unit Available
139 Lafayette Avenue
139 Lafayette Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
BOOKING NOW FOR SUMMER WEEKLY 2020: LARGE AND METICULOUS FOR ENTIRE FAMILY AND FRIENDS , LOVELY FOUR-BEDROOM, TWO BATH HOME WITH DECKS FRONT AND REAR, MINI SPLIT AIR CONDITIONING AND HEAT UNITS ON A 50 X 120 LOT WITH GAZEBO AND BARBECUE -- GORGEOUS
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
7 Dover Avenue
7 Dover Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$3,500
This is a High End 2 Family Home 4 Houses from the Beach. Each unit gets own Grill, Picnic Table and Outside Shower. 5 Beach Passes Included. Upstairs Unit: 4 Bedrooms 1 1/2 Baths Sleeps 10 Comfortably.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
137 Princeton Avenue
137 Princeton Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Awesome Summer Retreat 2 Blocks From Beach 1/2 Block Away From Bay Heated Inground Pool.4 Bedroom 2 Bath. 4 Beach Badges Included, All Utilities Included. Kitchen Utensils Included Town Activities Are A Short Walk Away.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1209 Ocean Terrace
1209 Ocean Terrace, Seaside Heights, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
2500 sqft
**Nightly rentals are on sale now!! Book any single night subject to availability. Now's your chance to host your next big party at the hottest property on the East Coast.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
118 Sampson Avenue
118 Sampson Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Super clean year round rental only a block to the beach. 2 family property. Spacious 2 bedroom with large living room and dining room and central air. Deck off the kitchen. Plenty of Southern exposure and off street parking.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
311 Hiering Avenue
311 Hiering Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
520 sqft
Adorable SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL ~ PERFECT LOCATION !! Walk to Beach,/ Boardwalk. 2 Bed/1 Bath. *1 Queen bed *1 Bunk Bed (Twin Top - Full Bottom) & *Full Size Sleeper Couch in Living Room. Bring Your Beach Chairs, Beach Towels and Umbrella.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
292 N Street
292 A N St, Seaside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Lagoon front 2nd floor 3BR unit with open bay views just a few blocks to the beach. Enjoy summer at this perfect beach getaway.
