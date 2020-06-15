All apartments in Belmar
112 14th Avenue
112 14th Avenue

112 14th Avenue · (732) 681-0027
Location

112 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ 07719
Belmar

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
bbq/grill
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Quintessential Belmar bungalow located on a prime beach block available monthly or longer for summer! This nicely furnished home offers a fantastic ocean breeze covered front porch, generous sized living room, freshly painted eat-in kitchen, new beachy laminate flooring, 2 bedrooms, full bathroom with new vanity & floor, private single car driveway, concrete patio, back yard with summer essential outdoor shower and large storage shed for bicycles & beach gear. Two beach badges included. Home is located 1/2 block to the beach & boardwalk, two blocks to 3 Brother's Pizza, Dunkin Donuts, Eastern Lines Surf Shop, close to Belmar's Train Station, Marina, Marina Grill, great shops & restaurants in downtown Belmar. Rate is $7500 for August (JUNE & JULY RENTED). No smoking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 14th Avenue have any available units?
112 14th Avenue has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112 14th Avenue have?
Some of 112 14th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 14th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
112 14th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 14th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 112 14th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmar.
Does 112 14th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 112 14th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 112 14th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 14th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 14th Avenue have a pool?
No, 112 14th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 112 14th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 112 14th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 112 14th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 14th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 14th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 14th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
