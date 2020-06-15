112 14th Avenue

Amenities

Quintessential Belmar bungalow located on a prime beach block available monthly or longer for summer! This nicely furnished home offers a fantastic ocean breeze covered front porch, generous sized living room, freshly painted eat-in kitchen, new beachy laminate flooring, 2 bedrooms, full bathroom with new vanity & floor, private single car driveway, concrete patio, back yard with summer essential outdoor shower and large storage shed for bicycles & beach gear. Two beach badges included. Home is located 1/2 block to the beach & boardwalk, two blocks to 3 Brother's Pizza, Dunkin Donuts, Eastern Lines Surf Shop, close to Belmar's Train Station, Marina, Marina Grill, great shops & restaurants in downtown Belmar. Rate is $7500 for August (JUNE & JULY RENTED). No smoking!