Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:50 PM

305 7th Avenue

305 7th Avenue · (732) 449-2777
Location

305 7th Avenue, Belmar, NJ 07719
Belmar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Month of July available for $20,000 !!Fantastic Location for a Summer Rental!Great Waterviews of Silver Lake and only 3 blocks to the Beach!! This very Spacious Home is in impeccable condition with huge Living room and eat-in Kitchen, Formal Dining room, Sunroom and lovely Patio in private backyard. Laundry facilities included. First floor bedroom. Gas grill, bicycles and beach badges are provided. No need to bring your own linens! Sheets and towels are provided. Just bring your Family and enjoy the lovely town of Belmar!! Brand new state of the art Playground around the corner!Can still book certain weeks in July and August at $5500/ week. ($300 cleaning fee to be deducted from Security Deposit)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 7th Avenue have any available units?
305 7th Avenue has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 305 7th Avenue have?
Some of 305 7th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 7th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
305 7th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 7th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 305 7th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmar.
Does 305 7th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 305 7th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 305 7th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 7th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 7th Avenue have a pool?
No, 305 7th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 305 7th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 305 7th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 305 7th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 7th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 7th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 7th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
