305 7th Avenue

Month of July available for $20,000 !!Fantastic Location for a Summer Rental!Great Waterviews of Silver Lake and only 3 blocks to the Beach!! This very Spacious Home is in impeccable condition with huge Living room and eat-in Kitchen, Formal Dining room, Sunroom and lovely Patio in private backyard. Laundry facilities included. First floor bedroom. Gas grill, bicycles and beach badges are provided. No need to bring your own linens! Sheets and towels are provided. Just bring your Family and enjoy the lovely town of Belmar!! Brand new state of the art Playground around the corner!Can still book certain weeks in July and August at $5500/ week. ($300 cleaning fee to be deducted from Security Deposit)