115 15th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning bbq/grill microwave

Desirable beach block !...spacious, pristine, stand alone family home...this home has 3 bedrooms with an expansive loft offering multiple options and 3 full bathrooms...first floor has an open floor plan with living room, dining area, one bedroom, full bath and covered porch...second floor boasts 2 spacious bedrooms, a full bath and covered balcony with ocean views...expansive third floor loft offers multiple options with a full bath, sitting area equipped with entertainment center, beverage and wine coolers an open balcony and outdoor bar with spectacular ocean views...this family home is equipped a dishwasher, washer dryer, multi zone central air, outdoor gas grill...all three floors have balconies to enjoy ocean breezes...this home is tastefully furnished offering a relaxing atmosphere.