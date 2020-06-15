400 4th Avenue

Amenities

Weekly rental available 7/17 to 7/25 and 8/8 to 9/13 for $5,500/wk. 6 Beach Badges with beach locker and beach chairs for tenant use. All utilities included, including cable and Wi-Fi. Escape to your beachside home-away-from-home in this charming 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom vacation rental. This home is just 3 blocks to the beach and boardwalk and close to Main St. restaurants and shops, so you can enjoy all the sand, surf and local spots that Belmar has to offer! Rental Sleeps 8 (2 Queen & 2 Full Beds)