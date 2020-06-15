All apartments in Belmar
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:35 AM

400 4th Avenue

400 4th Avenue · (732) 221-5673
Location

400 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ 07719
Belmar

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Weekly rental available 7/17 to 7/25 and 8/8 to 9/13 for $5,500/wk. 6 Beach Badges with beach locker and beach chairs for tenant use. All utilities included, including cable and Wi-Fi. Escape to your beachside home-away-from-home in this charming 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom vacation rental. This home is just 3 blocks to the beach and boardwalk and close to Main St. restaurants and shops, so you can enjoy all the sand, surf and local spots that Belmar has to offer! Rental Sleeps 8 (2 Queen & 2 Full Beds)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 4th Avenue have any available units?
400 4th Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 4th Avenue have?
Some of 400 4th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
400 4th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 400 4th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmar.
Does 400 4th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 400 4th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 400 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 4th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 400 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 400 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 400 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 400 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 4th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 4th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 4th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
