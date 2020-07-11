107 Apartments for rent in Bayonne, NJ with move-in specials

"And so I carry on to Bayonne, Bayonne, Bayonne." (Little Comets, 'Bayonne')

Bayonne has come a long way since a certain Henry Hudson stopped at what he called “Bird’s Point” in 1609, but the city retains its roots. Perhaps no other hyper-urbanized settlement retains its small-town character, offering residents the best of all worlds. Situated at the tip of the peninsula jutting out into Newark Bay, Bayonne traces its origin as a trading post soon overwhelmed by industrialization. Today, with a multicultural population of 63,722 dwelling in well-kept Victorian style small apartment buildings and houses, Bayonne is a teeming and bustling maritime city in Hudson County, New Jersey. See more