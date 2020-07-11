107 Apartments for rent in Bayonne, NJ with move-in specials
Bayonne has come a long way since a certain Henry Hudson stopped at what he called “Bird’s Point” in 1609, but the city retains its roots. Perhaps no other hyper-urbanized settlement retains its small-town character, offering residents the best of all worlds. Situated at the tip of the peninsula jutting out into Newark Bay, Bayonne traces its origin as a trading post soon overwhelmed by industrialization. Today, with a multicultural population of 63,722 dwelling in well-kept Victorian style small apartment buildings and houses, Bayonne is a teeming and bustling maritime city in Hudson County, New Jersey. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Bayonne apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Bayonne apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.