Last updated July 11 2020

107 Apartments for rent in Bayonne, NJ with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Bayonne apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon... Read Guide >
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
15 Units Available
Pamrapo
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
9 Units Available
Pamrapo
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,760
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1286 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
8 Units Available
Pamrapo
Boulevard Gardens
1143 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
805 sqft
Bayonne is a community that retains many of the elements of a small town. Located in the heart of the City, with views of Newark Bay and the Bayonne Bridge, Boulevard Gardens Apartments sets the standard for comfortable living.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
47 Units Available
Pamrapo
Bay One
957 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,770
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1144 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
19 Units Available
Constable Hook
222 AVENUE E
222 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,100
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1359 sqft
Lofts Two22 offers it all! Perfectly situated right at the Lightrail Station that links the growing cities of the Hudson River Waterfront, these luxury rentals feature 1 and 2 bedroom units with select units offering balconies or terrace space.
Results within 5 miles of Bayonne
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
281 Units Available
Bergen - Lafayette
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,582
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
20 Units Available
The Waterfront
Parkside West
40 Newport Parkway, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,005
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
865 sqft
Here at Parkside West, your new life of refined convenience and upscale amenities awaits. Homes here boast one-of-a-kind views of the Manhattan skyline, and large spacious layouts provide ample closet space and beautiful finishes.
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
6 Units Available
The Waterfront
Pacific
25 River Drive South, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,465
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1144 sqft
Pacific offers incredible views of the Manhattan skyline and quick, easy access to Newport's picturesque waterfront walkways. With spacious accommodations and convenient amenities, this upscale residence is the pinnacle of luxurious living.
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
11 Units Available
The Waterfront
Riverside
1 River Court, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,430
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,565
1162 sqft
At Riverside, breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline combine with spacious, chic residences to provide a truly special riverside experience on the waterfront.
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
10 Units Available
The Waterfront
Parkside East
30 Newport Parkway, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,071
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
863 sqft
Here at Parkside East, your new life of refined convenience and upscale amenities awaits. Homes here boast one-of-a-kind views of the Manhattan skyline, and large spacious layouts provide ample closet space and beautiful finishes.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
49 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,677
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,651
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1142 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of the city, Eleven80 Apartments in Newark NJ has everything for those with the most discerning tastes.
Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
20 Units Available
Stapleton
Staten Island Urby
7 Navy Pier Ct, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$1,795
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
833 sqft
Step off the ferry and into your new favorite neighborhood. Urbys location on the North Shore makes it the perfect place to put down roots and keeps you close to what matters.
Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
32 Units Available
The Waterfront
The Pier
1 Harborside Pl, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,812
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,698
1274 sqft
Gorgeous waterfront apartment complex with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline. Easy access to NYC via the Path and NY Waterway. Hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
47 Units Available
The Waterfront
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,334
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,780
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,853
1143 sqft
Smoke-free apartments in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City just a few blocks from NYC. This pet-friendly community features an on-site pool, gym and parking. Apartments include private patios, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
15 Units Available
The Waterfront
The Lively
321 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,465
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,955
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,370
1168 sqft
Inspired by a love of art and design, this boutique apartment community features refined apartment homes, a dynamic multi-arts center, and an unbeatable location in the heart of downtown Jersey City's vibrant Powerhouse Arts District.
Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
20 Units Available
Financial District
71 Broadway
71 Broadway, New York, NY
Studio
$2,717
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,347
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,478
1162 sqft
Classic NYC apartments with vintage aesthetics. Remodeled baths with black marble counters, newly renovated kitchens with Energy-Star appliances. Within walking distance of the New York Stock Exchange and Staten Island Ferry.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
47 Units Available
The Heights
The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,035
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,385
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1161 sqft
Just moments from Hoboken in Jersey City’s hottest new neighborhood, The Enclave boasts an unsurpassed location in harmony with the privacy and luxuries of a perfect home.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
48 Units Available
The Waterfront
Trump Bay Street
65 Bay St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,430
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,757
1112 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
32 Units Available
Downtown Jersey City
Windsor at Liberty House
115 Morris St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,590
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,140
1326 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, and oversized windows for ample sunlight. A pet-friendly community with heated pools, fitness center, and barbecue stations. Close to Essex Street Light rail Station.
Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
18 Units Available
Brooklyn Heights
180 Montague
180 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,898
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,925
1070 sqft
With two nearby subway stations and views of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty, this property's proximity to the Upper Bay isn't all that's impressive. Units include walk-in closets, and on-site parking is provided.
Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
48 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,338
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,768
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,066
1002 sqft
Transportation is easy at this community thanks to several nearby Metro stops and I-278. Valet parking is available so residents can hurry upstairs to the rooftop lounge. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
40 Units Available
Downtown Jersey City
70 Greene
70 Greene St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,264
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,507
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,621
1063 sqft
Beautiful views of Manhattan and Lady Liberty accentuate this 48-story community. This luxury property also features 24-hour gym, game room, garage parking, pool and sauna. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
37 Units Available
The Waterfront
Portside Towers
155 Washington St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,235
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,433
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,846
1297 sqft
Located only 10 minutes from Lower Manhattan and close to the NJ Path Station. Apartments include black granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Gym, tennis courts and media room all on site.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
27 Units Available
Journal Square
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,993
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,326
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1139 sqft
Beautiful common areas with dog run, yoga studio, lounge area and outdoor fire pit. Spectacular view of Manhattan skyline. Housekeeping, dry cleaning and 24-hour concierge services available.
City Guide for Bayonne, NJ

"And so I carry on to Bayonne, Bayonne, Bayonne." (Little Comets, 'Bayonne')

Bayonne has come a long way since a certain Henry Hudson stopped at what he called “Bird’s Point” in 1609, but the city retains its roots. Perhaps no other hyper-urbanized settlement retains its small-town character, offering residents the best of all worlds. Situated at the tip of the peninsula jutting out into Newark Bay, Bayonne traces its origin as a trading post soon overwhelmed by industrialization. Today, with a multicultural population of 63,722 dwelling in well-kept Victorian style small apartment buildings and houses, Bayonne is a teeming and bustling maritime city in Hudson County, New Jersey. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Bayonne, NJ

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Bayonne apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Bayonne apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

