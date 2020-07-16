/
1 bedroom apartments
229 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Irvington, NJ
91 Schley St 1
91 Schley St, Irvington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1100 sqft
Spacious apartment near all essentials and highway - Property Id: 305050 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305050 Property Id 305050 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5876464)
71-73 UNION PL
71-73 Union Place, Irvington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Recently Renovated one bedroom Apt. Great location in Irvington close to Union. Close to Highways 78 & Garden State Parkways. Minutes to Newark Airport.
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,645
813 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
20 Nassau Pl A
20 Nassau Place, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
592 sqft
20 Nassau Pl - Property Id: 310096 Fully renovated large one bedroom in gorgeous section of East Orange, located right in front of the Elementary School.
Weequahic
160 Grumman Avenue
160 Grumman Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1 sqft
Welcome, Come make this renovated, spacious 1 bedroom apartment your next home. Bedroom has lost of natural light and is perfect for a king size set up. Sectionals will easy fit in the living room along with a dining top for 2 or 3.
92 BURNETT AVE
92 Burnett Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Well appointed luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, private terraces, central heat/air, front load washer/dryer in unit and more.
Weequahic
167 GOLDSMITH AVE
167 Goldsmith Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
550 sqft
Recently updated 1 bedroom apartment in the desirable Weequahic area of Newark. Close to major highways, public transportation and approx 7 min drive to Newark Intl Airport.
Upper Vailsburg
71 POE AVE
71 Poe Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 71 POE AVE in Newark. View photos, descriptions and more!
Fairmount
224 12th Ave C
224 12th Ave, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Apartment - Property Id: 183941 AVAILABLE NOW!!! BEAUTIFUL NEWLY RENOVATED MODERN 1BR RENTAL*LAMINATE FLRS*CABLE READY *COMMUTER FRIENDLY LOCATION* SMALL PETS OK*WILL NOT LAST * All prospects must complete the application process; criminal, credit
Lower Vailsburg
5-15 Rhode Island Aven
5-15 Rhode Island Avenue, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
550 sqft
Large 1 Bedroom Apartment Lots of Closets Updated BathroomLarge Living Room Spacious Kitchen-- Modern Dining AreaHardwood Flooring Heat and Hot Water Includedbr Parking Available @ Extra cost br Available Immediatelybr Call SAM @ to view and the
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,890
720 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
915 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Springfield - Belmont
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,266
794 sqft
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,878
701 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Newark Central Business District
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,651
769 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of the city, Eleven80 Apartments in Newark NJ has everything for those with the most discerning tastes.
Harrison
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,010
761 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,015
870 sqft
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
896 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Watsessing Park
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,008
818 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Harrison
Steel Works
1200 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,305
675 sqft
Brand new industrial-style apartment residences that feature chef-inspired kitchens, a gym with a spin studio, an outdoor movie screen and in-unit laundry. Minutes to NYC via The Path, in the heart of Harrison's Riverbend District.
Short Hills Gardens
469 Millburn Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
550 sqft
Welcome to Short Hills Gardens our community is located in a convenient location near fine shopping and dinning. Short Hills Gardens features studios,1 and 2 bedrooms with heat and hot water included.
68-70 Park Avenue Apartments
68 Park Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
707 sqft
The apartments at 68-70 Park Avenue are housed in a pre-war four story mid-rise building. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, have hardwood floors and have a phone hook-up intercom system.
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
263 Bloomfield Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
580 sqft
263 Bloomfield Avenue is a garden style apartment complex featuring one and two bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent.
