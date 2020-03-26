All apartments in Asbury Park
1413 Webb Street
1413 Webb Street

1413 Webb Street · (732) 772-5656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1413 Webb Street, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1736 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Ask about our no security deposit program!
.
Come and check the lavish two story home on Webb Street. This is a part of our brand new, "Lofts at Webb Street" complex. This spacious 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath is just one block from the beach and features your own private porch AND balcony! Theres also a washer and dryer in-unit, a custom tiled kitchen with white quartz countertops, a ton of cabinet space, tiled bathrooms with glass enclosed showers, luxurious finishes, great closet space, and more! This building is incredibly located with easy access to the beach, boardwalk, Cookman Avenue, Deal Lake, Sunset Lake, The Asbury Hotel, and Convention Hall. If you're interested in this amazing unit give us a call! INCENTIVES for qualified applicants!
RentAsburyPark introduces the LOFTS AT WEBB STREET. A collection of four newly imagined custom residences available for rent! Offered in 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath & 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath configurations, these homes are one block from the beach and feature Ocean views from private decks, luxury finishes, custom kitchens & baths, spacious layouts, great closet space, laundry and parking. These homes are incredibly located with easy access to Cookman Avenue, Deal Lake, Sunset Lake, The Asbury Hotel, and Convention Hall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Webb Street have any available units?
1413 Webb Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1413 Webb Street have?
Some of 1413 Webb Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 Webb Street currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Webb Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Webb Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 Webb Street is pet friendly.
Does 1413 Webb Street offer parking?
Yes, 1413 Webb Street does offer parking.
Does 1413 Webb Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1413 Webb Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Webb Street have a pool?
No, 1413 Webb Street does not have a pool.
Does 1413 Webb Street have accessible units?
No, 1413 Webb Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Webb Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1413 Webb Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 Webb Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1413 Webb Street has units with air conditioning.
