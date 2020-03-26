1413 Webb Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Ask about our no security deposit program!

.

Come and check the lavish two story home on Webb Street. This is a part of our brand new, "Lofts at Webb Street" complex. This spacious 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath is just one block from the beach and features your own private porch AND balcony! Theres also a washer and dryer in-unit, a custom tiled kitchen with white quartz countertops, a ton of cabinet space, tiled bathrooms with glass enclosed showers, luxurious finishes, great closet space, and more! This building is incredibly located with easy access to the beach, boardwalk, Cookman Avenue, Deal Lake, Sunset Lake, The Asbury Hotel, and Convention Hall. If you're interested in this amazing unit give us a call! INCENTIVES for qualified applicants!

RentAsburyPark introduces the LOFTS AT WEBB STREET. A collection of four newly imagined custom residences available for rent! Offered in 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath & 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath configurations, these homes are one block from the beach and feature Ocean views from private decks, luxury finishes, custom kitchens & baths, spacious layouts, great closet space, laundry and parking. These homes are incredibly located with easy access to Cookman Avenue, Deal Lake, Sunset Lake, The Asbury Hotel, and Convention Hall.