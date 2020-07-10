397 Apartments for rent in Asbury Park, NJ with parking

Apartment List
1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
614 7th Avenue
614 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Great Location. Great price. This spacious apartment is unmatched in Asbury Park.. Enjoy the beach, downtown, and easy transportation to and from the city with a short walk to the NJ Transit.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
408 4th Avenue
408 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
WINTER RENTAL. This renovated, sunny detached cottage is the perfect getaway to enjoy some peace and quiet for the off season. Avail mid Sept to mid May. Recently remodeled w/ lots of windows, hardwood floors and large washer and dryer.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
601 Heck Street
601 Heck Street, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
1200 sqft
Annual 4,800 a monthSeasonal 6 months Summer 40kWinter 6 months season 25kWINTER RENTAL or SHORT TERM at The MONROE fully furnished with designer furniture.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
1016 5th Avenue
1016 Fifth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1075 sqft
All new spacious summer rental with central air conditioning in awesome Asbury Park. 2 large bedrooms, master has king size adjustable bed, second bedroom has queen size bed. Living has sofa bed with comfort mattress.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
123 Borden Avenue
123 Borden Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath second floor apartment fully renovated. This apartment is just a few blocks to the lovely downtown Asbury Park area and beaches. The unit has an updated kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
404 7th Avenue
404 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Welcome to The Ludlow. This 6 unit apartment building is just blocks to the Asbury Park boardwalk and beaches. Apartment 1B is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo available for immediate occupancy, just in time to enjoy the beautiful summer season.

1 of 72

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
1505 Emory Street
1505 Emory Street, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Enjoy This Beautifully Updated Winter Rental for a Perfect Get-Away! Just 6 Short Blocks to The Beach, Nearby Parks & All the Great Entertainment That Asbury Park Offers.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
412 4th Avenue
412 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1 bedroom apt, with all the bells and whistles... Recessed lighting, hardwood like floors, granite countertops, washer and dryer and permit parking directly across the street

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
512 1st Avenue
512 First Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Absolutely beautiful, spacious condo ideally located just a short walk to Cookman Ave shops and restaurants and 4 blocks to the beach, boardwalk. Premium amenities include modern kitchen with stainless appliances, granite, lots of counter space.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
1111 2nd Avenue
1111 Second Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Total Gut-Rehab down to the studs-Rear house unit #4. 2 Br 1 full bath w/ amazing Tile,Quartz, craftsmenship quality work was done here.Be in time to enjoy the Summer and Fall weather and just a short ride to Beaches and Boardwalk!!!

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
1003 Bond Street
1003 Bond Street, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Brand New and ready for occupancy! Pristine 2 bedroom, 3 full bath apartment freshly painted with gleaming hardwood floors, complete with in-unit washer/dryer and dedicated parking space! A spacious and sunlit Living/Dining Room combo welcomes you

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
400 3rd Ave - 19
400 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
$1,375
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
NO SECURITY CASH DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for more details) . We have another gut-renovated studio available. This entire complex is benefitting from a complete and total re-construction and re-imagination.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
510 5th Ave - 4
510 5th Ave, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO SECURITY CASH DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for more details) . We have an this awesome lake front, 1 BR now available! This building is just four blocks from the beach and located just down the street from the award winning, Asbury Hotel.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
211 1st Ave - 8
211 1st Ave, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO SECURITY CASH DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for more details) . This cozy 1 BR apartment features Gunmetal gray wide-plank hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and custom tile baths.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
304 Deal Lake Drive
304 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live by the beach in this updated 1 bedroom condo. Featuring hard wood floors throughout, updated kitchen appliances, recessed lighting and an over sized bedroom to offer a modern feel in desirable North East Asbury Park.

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
510 Deal Lake Drive
510 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Click for Virtual TOUR (https://bit.ly/30k93CC) .PARKING SPACE & UTILITIES INCLUDED, PLUS FABULOUS HEATED POOL & FLORIDA ROOM...but wait...there's more...

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
211 1st Ave - 18
211 First Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
950 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . This Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment is located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
315 8th Ave - 116
315 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . 1BR apartment in Asbury Park's secluded NorthEast end.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
410 8th Ave - C1
410 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
725 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! (Ask for more details) . We have a 1 BR with a PRIVATE balcony now available! This building is in desired, Northeast Asbury Park.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
309 Sunset Ave - 104
309 Sunset Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . Come and check out this awesome 1 BR across from scenic, Sunset Lake.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
1309 Langford Street
1309 Langford Street, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
GREAT 3 BEDROOM RENTAL IN MUCH DESIRED ASBURY PARK. 3 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, JUST RENOVATED. NEW KITCHEN AND BATH, NEW FLOORING. MOVE RIGHT IN. NO PETS

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
1501 Ocean Avenue
1501 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1411 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in to North Beach in time for Summer! This oceanfront community offers top class amenities: ocean front pool and hot tub, a fully furnished community room with kitchen, a gym, 24 hour concierge and garage parking.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
508 Fourth Avenue
508 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Summer Rental-Located just 4 blocks from the beach, secluded Carriage House in the back of the Stephen Crane House. Two bedroom, bath and a half, condo alternative. Close to beaches, shopping, restaurants and transportation.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
804 Emory Street
804 Emory Street, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1588 sqft
FALL/WINTER RENTAL -Create lasting memories in this beautiful 3 bedroom/ 3 full bath shore house that has been completely updated throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Asbury Park, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Asbury Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

