apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:34 PM
213 Apartments for rent in Asbury Park, NJ with washer-dryer
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
408 4th Avenue
408 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
WINTER RENTAL. This renovated, sunny detached cottage is the perfect getaway to enjoy some peace and quiet for the off season. Avail mid Sept to mid May. Recently remodeled w/ lots of windows, hardwood floors and large washer and dryer.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
1016 5th Avenue
1016 Fifth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1075 sqft
All new spacious summer rental with central air conditioning in awesome Asbury Park. 2 large bedrooms, master has king size adjustable bed, second bedroom has queen size bed. Living has sofa bed with comfort mattress.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
404 7th Avenue
404 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Welcome to The Ludlow. This 6 unit apartment building is just blocks to the Asbury Park boardwalk and beaches. Apartment 1B is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo available for immediate occupancy, just in time to enjoy the beautiful summer season.
1 of 72
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
1505 Emory Street
1505 Emory Street, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Enjoy This Beautifully Updated Winter Rental for a Perfect Get-Away! Just 6 Short Blocks to The Beach, Nearby Parks & All the Great Entertainment That Asbury Park Offers.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
412 4th Avenue
412 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1 bedroom apt, with all the bells and whistles... Recessed lighting, hardwood like floors, granite countertops, washer and dryer and permit parking directly across the street
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
512 1st Avenue
512 First Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Absolutely beautiful, spacious condo ideally located just a short walk to Cookman Ave shops and restaurants and 4 blocks to the beach, boardwalk. Premium amenities include modern kitchen with stainless appliances, granite, lots of counter space.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
710 6th Ave, #103
710 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for details). . Come and check out this spacious 1 BR! This vintage building sits on the corner of Main Street and 6th Avenue.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
1003 Bond Street
1003 Bond Street, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Brand New and ready for occupancy! Pristine 2 bedroom, 3 full bath apartment freshly painted with gleaming hardwood floors, complete with in-unit washer/dryer and dedicated parking space! A spacious and sunlit Living/Dining Room combo welcomes you
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
415 3rd Avenue
415 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL BEGINNING IN SEPTEMBER OF 2020. $2,900/mth plus utilities.
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
510 Deal Lake Drive
510 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Click for Virtual TOUR (https://bit.ly/30k93CC) .PARKING SPACE & UTILITIES INCLUDED, PLUS FABULOUS HEATED POOL & FLORIDA ROOM...but wait...there's more...
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
309 Sunset Ave - 104
309 Sunset Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . Come and check out this awesome 1 BR across from scenic, Sunset Lake.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
1501 Ocean Avenue
1501 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1411 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in to North Beach in time for Summer! This oceanfront community offers top class amenities: ocean front pool and hot tub, a fully furnished community room with kitchen, a gym, 24 hour concierge and garage parking.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
804 Emory Street
804 Emory Street, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1588 sqft
FALL/WINTER RENTAL -Create lasting memories in this beautiful 3 bedroom/ 3 full bath shore house that has been completely updated throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
1213 4th Avenue
1213 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1000 sqft
This adorable 2 bed 1.5 bath home on one of the prettiest streets in Asbury Park is now for rent for the Summer 2020 season! One bed downstairs, one up with a loft perfect for additional guests.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
502 Asbury Avenue
502 Asbury Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
960 sqft
SUMMER/FALL 2020- Enjoy this amazing fully restored 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom furnished cottage.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
1313 4th Avenue
1313 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Welcome to Asbury for some Summer fun in the sun and relaxation..perfect place for family activities, night life, great restaurants and beautiful beaches .
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
1255 Washington Avenue
1255 Washington Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Back on the market! Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath first floor apartment with a significant amount of natural light. Property is situated just a few blocks to downtown Asbury Park.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
1413 Webb Street
1413 Webb Street, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
900 sqft
Ask about our no security deposit program! . Come and check the lavish two story home on Webb Street. This is a part of our brand new, "Lofts at Webb Street" complex. This spacious 2 Bedroom / 2.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
616 Mattison Avenue
616 Mattison Ave, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
LOCATION LOCATION! This downtown DUPLEX updated apartment has it all! Two spacious bedrooms and 1.5 baths! Large kitchen and open layout living room. Master bedroom features a walk in closet and sliding doors to a stunning Trex Balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Asbury Park
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
18 Ocean Avenue
18 Ocean Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$19,500
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Extended SUMMER.Come enjoy beautiful Ocean Grove for EXTENDED SUMMER in this oceanfront Grand Victorian.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
112 1/2 Clark Avenue
112 1/2 Clark Ave, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Winter rental begins Mid September @ $1600 Mo + Utilities.
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
61 Cookman Avenue
61 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Available weekly July & August. Bright & Spacious 3BR/1BA Ocean Grove Summer Rental. Just 3 Blocks to Beach & Boardwalk! 1 Block to Tennis/Pickleball Court & Fletcher Lake & Playground. Lovely Front Porch w/Side Porch & Gas Grill.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
42 Pilgrim Pathway
42 Pilgrim Pathway, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Sunny and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor annual rental, In Historic Ocean Grove.Open plan living room/kitchen, with plenty of storage. Master with En Suite bath, and washer/dryer.Two blocks to beautiful beaches! Steps to Main Street shops.
1 of 56
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
19 Ocean Avenue
19 Ocean Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$12,600
Available June thru September @ $1800-Nightly (7 night minimum) includes 6 Season Beach Badges. Off Season rates October-March @ $5000 monthly. Welcome to The Grande Dame Of Victorians! The Historic Strandvue Offers 6 BRs (Sleeps 16) & 4.
