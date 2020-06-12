/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
124 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Asbury Park, NJ
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
211 1st Ave - 18
211 First Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
950 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . This Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment is located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
424 Deal Lake Drive - B2
424 Deal Lake Dr, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
720 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . This Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment is located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1501 Ocean Avenue
1501 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1411 sqft
Move in to North Beach in time for Summer! This oceanfront community offers top class amenities: ocean front pool and hot tub, a fully furnished community room with kitchen, a gym, 24 hour concierge and garage parking.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1111 2nd Avenue
1111 Second Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Total Gut-Rehab down to the studs-Rear house unit #4. 2 Br 1 full bath w/ amazing Tile,Quartz, craftsmenship quality work was done here.Be in time to enjoy the Summer and Fall weather and just a short ride to Beaches and Boardwalk!!!
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
508 Fourth Avenue
508 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Summer Rental-Located just 4 blocks from the beach, secluded Carriage House in the back of the Stephen Crane House. Two bedroom, bath and a half, condo alternative. Close to beaches, shopping, restaurants and transportation.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1016 5th Avenue
1016 Fifth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1050 sqft
AUGUST RENTAL (8/10-8/31)- create lasting memories in this lovely modern, clean and bright restored 2 bedroom/2 full bath 1st floor unit of a 2 family home.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
601 Heck Street
601 Heck Street, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1350 sqft
Step into this like new condominium in the sought out Monroe ,right off Cookman in Asbury Park and immediately youll find a open plan w hardwoods thru out ..9' ceilings and a exquisite level of finishes included.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
416 Deal Lake Drive - B7
416 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
750 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . This Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment is located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
513 Sewall Avenue
513 Sewall Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Renovated 2 bedroom close to downtown on 2nd floor of 2 family,,New kitchen and bath w hardwood like floors thru out.. Must see too appreciate
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
646 Cookman Avenue
646 Cookman Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Cookman Ave Soho - Exposed brick - hardwood floors - laundry room with washer dryer in unit - storage unit in basement - very cool loft style apartmentbath has both tub and shower
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1213 4th Avenue
1213 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1000 sqft
This adorable 2 bed 1.5 bath home on one of the prettiest streets in Asbury Park is now for rent for the Summer 2020 season! One bed downstairs, one up with a loft perfect for additional guests.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
909 5th Avenue
909 Fifth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
LIVE WELL in this NEWLY RENOVATED 2 bed, 1 full bath apartment.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
415 3rd Avenue
415 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1200 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL. You choose...$6,000 for July, $6,000 for August or $5,000 for September. Enjoy this fully furnished spacious first floor 2br/2bth with an open floor plan for all your entertaining needs.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1001 2nd Avenue
1001 Second Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1567 sqft
WOW! Enjoy July & August in a Fabulous 2BR/2.5BA Loft w/3 BALCONIES...1 PARKING SPACE...
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1206 Sunset Avenue
1206 Sunset Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Two level 2 bedroom apartment on second and third floor in charming Victorian house with view of Deal Lake.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1003 Bond Street
1003 Bond Street, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Brand New and ready for occupancy! Pristine 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment freshly painted with gleaming hardwood floors, complete with in-unit washer/dryer and dedicated parking space! A spacious and sunlit Living/Dining Room combo welcomes you
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1413 Webb Street
1413 Webb Street, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
900 sqft
Ask about our no security deposit program! . Come and check the lavish two story home on Webb Street. This is a part of our brand new, "Lofts at Webb Street" complex. This spacious 2 Bedroom / 2.
Results within 1 mile of Asbury Park
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
Bradley Beach
2 Units Available
Terrace Lake
100 Cliff Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
960 sqft
Perfectly positioned just one block from the surf and sand of the Jersey Shore, Terrace Lake Apartments is home to modern apartments and laidback beachside living. We offer one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Bradley Beach, New Jersey.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21 Atkins Ave
21 Atkins Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
21 Atkins - Property Id: 272101 This single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 21 Atkins Ave Neptune, New Jersey.Newly renovated house vinyl flooring,New kitchen. Call now 732.806.1467 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
509 Memorial Drive
509 Memorial Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Luxury Apts @ Bradley Beach Train Station - Brand New Luxury Apartments for Rent Steps from the Bradley Beach Train Station Parking is included Stainless Steel Appliances Large Closets Hardwood Flooring Blocks from the Beach (RLNE5612537)
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
215 Park Place Avenue
215 Park Place Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath located Just Two Short Blocks from the Beach With Off-Street Parking has all the amenities and upgrades for Jersey Shore living at its very finest! Upon entering the unit, you will be greeted by plenty of warmth and
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
101 Heck Avenue
101 Heck Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Annual Rental!!! Very spacious second floor unit. The apartment is pristine. Hardwood floors throughout. The apartment features completely updated kitchen and full bath. Close to schools, shopping and transportation. Blocks to the beach!!!
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
39 Pilgrim Pathway
39 Pilgrim Pathway, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Two Bedroom Two Bath 3rd Floor Apartment located in the Heart of Historic Ocean Grove . Open concept, hardwood floors thru out, master bedroom bedroom with En Suite Bath, Large Closet & private door to back porch.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
132 Stockton Avenue
132 Stockton Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
This adorable winter rental is available 9/15/20 thru 6/15/21. Meticulously maintained, it features an updated kitchen with dishwasher and washer/dryer,2 bedrooms, a full renovated bath, hardwood floors and an oversized fenced in yard with a deck.
