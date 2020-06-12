Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:07 PM

111 Apartments for rent in Asbury Park, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
210 7th Ave - 203
210 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
$1,350
354 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for more details). . The "Seahorse" building, as it's commonly called, is located 1 short block to the beach in Pristine, Northeast Asbury Park.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
510 Deal Lake Drive
510 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Click for Virtual TOUR (https://bit.ly/30k93CC) .PARKING SPACE & UTILITIES INCLUDED, PLUS FABULOUS HEATED POOL & FLORIDA ROOM...but wait...there's more...

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
211 1st Ave - 18
211 First Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
950 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . This Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment is located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
319 7th Ave - 9
319 7th Ave, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . This newly renovated 1 BR with private balcony now available! This building is located in quiet, North East Asbury Park.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
410 8th Ave - C1
410 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . Newly Renovated 1 BR in Asbury Park's North East area. This unit features gunmetal gray wide-plank hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and custom tile baths.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
309 Sunset Ave - 104
309 Sunset Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . Come and check out this awesome 1 BR across from scenic, Sunset Lake.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1309 Langford Street
1309 Langford Street, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
GREAT 3 BEDROOM RENTAL IN MUCH DESIRED ASBURY PARK. 3 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, JUST RENOVATED. NEW KITCHEN AND BATH, NEW FLOORING. MOVE RIGHT IN.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
410 4th Avenue
410 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,450
BEST VALUE IN ASBURY PARK - MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL - Full Month of July and/or August is still available in this 3 Bdrm/2 Bath updated apartment on the second floor of an owners occupied 2 family home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
804 Emory Street
804 Emory Street, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1588 sqft
FALL/WINTER RENTAL -Create lasting memories in this beautiful 3 bedroom/ 3 full bath shore house that has been completely updated throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1016 5th Avenue
1016 Fifth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1050 sqft
AUGUST RENTAL (8/10-8/31)- create lasting memories in this lovely modern, clean and bright restored 2 bedroom/2 full bath 1st floor unit of a 2 family home.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
307 6th Avenue
307 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
SUMMER RENTAL from 6/27 to 9/7 of this completely renovated & spacious upper level unit in an immaculate multi-family home located two blocks to the beach in sought after northeast Asbury Park! This bright & sunny unit was completely remodeled in

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
316 8th Avenue
316 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
Charming 1 bedroom apt on quiet street 2 blocks from Ocean.. Recently renovated w new kitchen and bath, hardwood floors thru out and walk out terrace off living room. Must see to appreciate...

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
921 5th Avenue
921 Fifth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1368 sqft
Beautifully appointed four bedroom home with hardwood floors, gorgeous kitchen and baths (4 yrs old) private backyard, sunny front porch and washer/dryer in dry basement.

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1505 Emory Street
1505 Emory Street, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Enjoy This Beautifully Updated Winter Rental for a Perfect Get-Away! Just 6 Short Blocks to The Beach, Nearby Parks & All the Great Entertainment That Asbury Park Offers.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
601 Heck Street
601 Heck Street, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1350 sqft
Step into this like new condominium in the sought out Monroe ,right off Cookman in Asbury Park and immediately youll find a open plan w hardwoods thru out ..9' ceilings and a exquisite level of finishes included.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
307 4th Avenue
307 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$5,000
Beautiful, sun-filled, fully renovated, and fully furnished 1 bedroom condo 3 blocks to the beach could be yours for the summer! Open kitchen/living with island/bar, dishwasher. Balcony with ocean views, hardwood floors, dishwasher, updated bathroom.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
710 7th Avenue
710 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Annual Rental. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom. Situated on a large corner lot on a quiet, beautifully tree lined street. Front porch with Lake views. Hardwood flooring throughout with with a bright, open layout. Owner pays for water & electric.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
515 6th Avenue
515 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
Beautifully gut-renovated 1 Bedroom apartment for Annual rent in Asbury Park. Everything has been given attention to detail and style.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
207 6th Avenue
207 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$16,500
2529 sqft
Summer rental 1 1/2 blocks from Asbury Park's legendary boardwalk and beach. 8 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Available July through labor day $16,500/month. Security deposit and cleaning fee are separate.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
415 3rd Avenue
415 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1200 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL. You choose...$6,000 for July, $6,000 for August or $5,000 for September. Enjoy this fully furnished spacious first floor 2br/2bth with an open floor plan for all your entertaining needs.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1001 2nd Avenue
1001 Second Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1567 sqft
WOW! Enjoy July & August in a Fabulous 2BR/2.5BA Loft w/3 BALCONIES...1 PARKING SPACE...

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
502 Asbury Avenue
502 Asbury Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
960 sqft
SUMMER/FALL 2020- Enjoy this amazing fully restored 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom furnished cottage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1017 4th Avenue
1017 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2736 sqft
SUMMER 2020! Spacious beautifully appointed 5 bedroom summer rental in Northwest Asbury can sleep 10. Open and airy with plenty of room for entertaining inside and out. Large living room with gas fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1003 Bond Street
1003 Bond Street, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Brand New and ready for occupancy! Pristine 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment freshly painted with gleaming hardwood floors, complete with in-unit washer/dryer and dedicated parking space! A spacious and sunlit Living/Dining Room combo welcomes you
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Asbury Park, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Asbury Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

