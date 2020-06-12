/
3 bedroom apartments
380 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Asbury Park, NJ
Asbury Park
1309 Langford Street
1309 Langford Street, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
GREAT 3 BEDROOM RENTAL IN MUCH DESIRED ASBURY PARK. 3 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, JUST RENOVATED. NEW KITCHEN AND BATH, NEW FLOORING. MOVE RIGHT IN.
Asbury Park
410 4th Avenue
410 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$7,450
BEST VALUE IN ASBURY PARK - MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL - Full Month of July and/or August is still available in this 3 Bdrm/2 Bath updated apartment on the second floor of an owners occupied 2 family home.
Asbury Park
1700 Webb Street
1700 Webb Street, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Come live in the beautiful Miramar! This LARGE 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment offers newly refinished hardwood floors, granite counter tops, central AC, unique to the Miramar sunken tub.
Asbury Park
804 Emory Street
804 Emory Street, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1588 sqft
FALL/WINTER RENTAL -Create lasting memories in this beautiful 3 bedroom/ 3 full bath shore house that has been completely updated throughout.
Asbury Park
307 6th Avenue
307 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
SUMMER RENTAL from 6/27 to 9/7 of this completely renovated & spacious upper level unit in an immaculate multi-family home located two blocks to the beach in sought after northeast Asbury Park! This bright & sunny unit was completely remodeled in
Asbury Park
921 5th Avenue
921 Fifth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Beautifully appointed four bedroom home with hardwood floors, gorgeous kitchen and baths (4 yrs old) private backyard, sunny front porch and washer/dryer in dry basement.
Asbury Park
1505 Emory Street
1505 Emory Street, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Enjoy This Beautifully Updated Winter Rental for a Perfect Get-Away! Just 6 Short Blocks to The Beach, Nearby Parks & All the Great Entertainment That Asbury Park Offers.
Asbury Park
710 7th Avenue
710 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Annual Rental. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom. Situated on a large corner lot on a quiet, beautifully tree lined street. Front porch with Lake views. Hardwood flooring throughout with with a bright, open layout. Owner pays for water & electric.
Asbury Park
607 Bond Street
607 Bond Street, Asbury Park, NJ
Spacious completely renovated 4 bedroom 2 and half bath home with it own private front and back entrances in a duplex only a few blocks to downtown. All new with stainless steel appliances and stone counter tops in the kitchen.
Asbury Park
502 Asbury Avenue
502 Asbury Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
960 sqft
SUMMER/FALL 2020- Enjoy this amazing fully restored 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom furnished cottage.
Asbury Park
1017 4th Avenue
1017 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
SUMMER 2020! Spacious beautifully appointed 5 bedroom summer rental in Northwest Asbury can sleep 10. Open and airy with plenty of room for entertaining inside and out. Large living room with gas fireplace.
Asbury Park
1206 Main Street
1206 Main Street, Asbury Park, NJ
Mix use apartment building with High ceilings, newly renovated near the beach and shopping centers and public transportation. Great Quiet Building. 5 Bedroom Apartment available immediately. Ready to move in at once.
Asbury Park
1504 Sewall Avenue
1504 Sewall Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
888 sqft
Grab your clothes, pillows and sheets, and move to The Sunny Side of the Street! This newly renovated, FULLY FURNISHED, cozy 3 BD, 1 BA Ranch home is ready for you! This home has been thoughtfully appointed while made completely new with an open
Asbury Park
1313 4th Avenue
1313 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Welcome to Asbury for some Summer fun in the sun and relaxation..perfect place for family activities, night life, great restaurants and beautiful beaches .
Asbury Park
1255 Washington Avenue
1255 Washington Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath first floor apartment with a significant amount of natural light. Property is situated just a few blocks to downtown Asbury Park.
Asbury Park
511 Asbury Avenue
511 Asbury Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Luxury Summer Rental just blocks from the beach, in the heart of desirable and popular Asbury Park.
Results within 1 mile of Asbury Park
1404 Monroe ave
1404 Monroe Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath house section 8 ok - Property Id: 221793 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom Victorian located next door to Asbury Park.5 min drive to the beach, train and downtown Asbury Park. 10 min drive from the parkway On a large lot.
110 Borden Ave
110 Borden Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
110 Borden - Property Id: 283410 Come check out this spacious house in the prime location of Neptune. The house was just renovated completely new! New flooring, kitchen, painting.
742 Myrtle Avenue
742 Myrtle Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch in West Allenhurst. Lovely landscaped yard with an above ground POOL. Owners are currently installing central air and will be freshly staining the hardwood floors and painting the walls throughout
91 Clark Avenue
91 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
SOLD OUT FOR THE SUMMER.. Still Available 8/29-9/5 @$2990; 9/12-9/19 @ $2700; 9/26-10/2 @ $2100. Winter starts November @ $1990 Mo + utilities. Fabulous Corner Over-Sized fully renovated home w/Sunshine Everywhere.
562 N Edgemere Drive
562 North Edgemere Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
Winter rental in Ocean Township school district has four bedrooms, two full baths with all the comforts and charm of home. Living room features stone fireplace with gas insert, french doors to screened in porch.
98 Main Avenue
98 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
Winter Rental Available October 1
Bradley Beach
413 5th Avenue
413 5th Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
WEEKLY RENTAL FOR THE LAST TWO WEEKS IN SEPTEMBER. SEPT 12 - OCT 3, $3,250 PER WEEK. Renovated home with large finished basement, modern kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, yard, grill, outdoor shower and a beautiful open front porch.
616 Wildwood Road
616 Wildwood Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
Newly renovated house in very popular West Allenhurst available for summer rental.
