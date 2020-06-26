10 Myrica Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7 - MAY 31. Jenness Beach! Luxurious two bedroom one bath, one level unit in a well located two unit luxury building with just one block from the ocean, beach, general store and Carriage House Restaurant.Spacious design features open concept island kitchen, dining and living room with wood burning brick fireplace. Delightful 3-season sun room with wicker furniture with direct access to a semi-private, over-sized exterior deck with teak furnishings, beautiful flowers and a Weber gas grill. Beautifully appointed interior is new, relaxed, clean and spotless and features central air conditioning. Beautifully landscaped grounds. Your chance to rent a meticulously kept home in the exclusive Jenness Beach area of Rye in the quiet neighborhood of Myrica Avenue. Credit and background check required. Utilities extra.