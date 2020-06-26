All apartments in Rockingham County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

10 Myrica Avenue

10 Myrica Ave · (603) 474-3401
Location

10 Myrica Ave, Rockingham County, NH 03870

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1345 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7 - MAY 31. Jenness Beach! Luxurious two bedroom one bath, one level unit in a well located two unit luxury building with just one block from the ocean, beach, general store and Carriage House Restaurant.Spacious design features open concept island kitchen, dining and living room with wood burning brick fireplace. Delightful 3-season sun room with wicker furniture with direct access to a semi-private, over-sized exterior deck with teak furnishings, beautiful flowers and a Weber gas grill. Beautifully appointed interior is new, relaxed, clean and spotless and features central air conditioning. Beautifully landscaped grounds. Your chance to rent a meticulously kept home in the exclusive Jenness Beach area of Rye in the quiet neighborhood of Myrica Avenue. Credit and background check required. Utilities extra.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Myrica Avenue have any available units?
10 Myrica Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Myrica Avenue have?
Some of 10 Myrica Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Myrica Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10 Myrica Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Myrica Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10 Myrica Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockingham County.
Does 10 Myrica Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10 Myrica Avenue offers parking.
Does 10 Myrica Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Myrica Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Myrica Avenue have a pool?
No, 10 Myrica Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10 Myrica Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10 Myrica Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Myrica Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Myrica Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Myrica Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Myrica Avenue has units with air conditioning.
