145 Apartments for rent in Rockingham County, NH📍
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
8 Units Available
Main Street Woodmont Commons
30 Main Street, Londonderry, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,778
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,457
1114 sqft
Nestled along quiet country roads with immediate access to Interstate-93, Main Street is the perfect marriage of convenience and the ability to escape the hustle and bustle.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
22 Olde Country Road
22 Olde Country Village Road, Londonderry, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Townhouse in Londonderry - 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Townhouse in Olde Country Village. Finished basement with two rooms. Can be used as additional bedrooms, playroom, office, etc. One pet ok. Small dog or cat. Tenant pays all utilities.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
243 A Shore Dr.
243 A Shore Dr, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Salem NH Waterfront on Arlington Pond !! - Property Id: 315181 Adorable 2 Bedroom Completely Remodeled Waterfront on Arlington Pond with your own Boat Dock. Swim,Boat,Waterski,Jetski,Snowmobile,Iceskate, great fishing.
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
121 Bow St. Unit A2
121 Bow Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1254 sqft
121 Bow St.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
90 Fleet St #3-1
90 Fleet St, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
380 sqft
One Bedroom Condo Right in the Heart of Downtown - Dream of living in downtown Portsmouth? Now's your chance! This one bedroom condo overlooks Market St and all its restaurants and shops. The flooring and counter tops provide an updated look.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
16 O St
16 O Street, Hampton Beach, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1713 sqft
****LEASE TO OWN**** 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1,731 SF Year Round Beach House. Home boasts beautiful ocean views, farmers porch, patio, decks galore and is just steps from Hampton Beach.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5 Nicholas Way
5 Nicholas Way, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2296 sqft
Nottingham Colonial for RENT! - Gorgeous Colonial for Lease...is conveniently located on a large lot that offers relaxing country charm & plenty of privacy.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Colonial Drive Unit 4
1 Colonial Rd, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
792 sqft
1 Colonial Drive Unit 4 Available 08/01/20 Windham Gorgeous Garden Condo with Garage - Available August 1st! Looking for a nice a spacious Garden style condo- All newly remodeled with a 1 car garage space and washer/dryer hookup? We have a great
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
30 High Street
30 High Street, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1008 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 bath Home with Custom Cabinets and Fireplace, Recently Updated to Include: New Energy Efficient Windows, Doors, Fully Applianced Kitchen in Stainless finish, Hardwood, Tile floors and New Carpeting.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
10 Merrimac Street
10 Merrimack Street, Portsmouth, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
850 sqft
Walk to Downtown from this spacious apartment! Located on the 3rd floor, this unit features a large living room, bedroom and kitchen, with tons of natural light. Lots of closet space, too!! HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED.One off street parking space.
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
192 Willard Avenue
192 Willard Avenue, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Simply stunning apartment & prime Little Harbour location! This sun-drenched, fully- & lovingly-renovated 1st floor apartment of a 2-unit duplex checks all the boxes! A light and bright common entryway leads directly into the sunroom of the unit,
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
398 N. Main Street
398 North Main Street, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1152 sqft
Rare Single-Family rental centrally located in Salem, NH. Short commute to major highways & shopping. Avoid the hustle and bustle of apartment living in this cozy, 2 bedroom home. Tenant to pay all utilities. No Pets, No Smoking.
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
7 Witch Island Way
7 Witch Lane, Rockingham County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,260
2063 sqft
Exclusive Winter Rental: After a nice walk or surf on desirable North Beach, stroll across Ocean Blvd one block and enter Witch Island Way, a private drive leading you to a community of custom homes built in 2012.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
461 Ocean Boulevard
461 Ocean Boulevard, Hampton Beach, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
832 sqft
-Seabreeze Condo for your winter rental. Ocean and marsh views. Two bedroom, one bath. Eat in kitchen, fireplace, washer and dryer. This winter rental is $1500.00 per month includes utilities. Beach across the street. Easy commute to highways.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
221 South Road
221 South Road, Rockingham County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
6367 sqft
Spectacular estate located at Rye Beach 1.8 miles from Jenness Beach. This 3500 square foot home has plenty of room for the entire family to have their own space. Eat in kitchen with attached family room.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
530 High Street
530 High Street, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
Beautifully decorated and maintained condo with an easy walk to North Beach. Winter rental available 10/1/20-5/20/21. Suitable for a couple. One garage space. Utilities extra. No pets, No smoking. Background and credit checks apply.
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2190 Ocean Boulevard
2190 Ocean Boulevard, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2614 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful off season beach house at Jenness Beach! Enjoy views of the ocean and living just steps to the beach. 3 bedrooms upstairs including a master suite with full bath and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms. Garage/storage space available.
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
42 Locke Road
42 Locke Road, Rockingham County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3500 sqft
Perfect spot to enjoy the off-season at the beach! Beautifully furnished rental - walkable to the ocean! Open concept living space includes a large kitchen with counter seating that overlooks a sunny living area.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
8 Myrica Avenue
8 Myrica Avenue, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1668 sqft
WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7 - MAY 31ST. Three bedroom, two bath top floor unit in an upscale two unit building within sight and sound of the beach on Myrica Avenue in sought after Rye. Open concept living, dining and kitchen with island.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
10 Myrica Avenue
10 Myrica Ave, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1345 sqft
WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7 - MAY 31. Jenness Beach! Luxurious two bedroom one bath, one level unit in a well located two unit luxury building with just one block from the ocean, beach, general store and Carriage House Restaurant.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
49 haven Drive
49 Haven Dr, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1518 sqft
Beautiful private corner lot surrounded by trees on over 2 acres of land in quiet neighborhood. Enter into 1 of 2 driveways and into a 2 car garage with the click of a button.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
471 High Street
471 High Street, Hampton, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
800 sqft
Apartment is one unit of 6. Located on second floor. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, living room, eat-in kitchen, multiple closets and pantry. Bedrooms are carpeted and living room has wood flooring, bath has tile as does Kitchen. Upgraded appliances. Approx.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1420 Woodbury Avenue
1420 Woodbury Avenue, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1426 sqft
Great space and close to shopping and approximately a mile and half to downtown Portsmouth. Wood floors, open concept living room dining room,3 bedrooms and 2 other rooms to use as an office etc. Tenants require 24 hour notice. No pets, no smoking.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
140 Penhallow Street
140 Penhallow St, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$3,950
775 sqft
Two Story Penthouse In "The Residences at Chamfered Corner" that is available immediately. Chamfered Corner is a 4 unit newly renovated apartment building in historic downtown Portsmouth.
Some of the colleges located in the Rockingham County area include Becker College, Hult International Business School, Berklee College of Music, Boston College, and Boston University.
